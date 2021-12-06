UNH men’s hockey: Wildcats back to .500 after weekend sweep over No. 16 Harvard and Holy Cross (11/29)

This Thanksgiving weekend, the University of New Hampshire (UNH) Wildcats (7-7-1, 3-5-1) are thankful to get back to .500 after wins against the No. 16 Harvard University (5-3-1, 4-1-1) Crimson and The College of Holy Cross (3-12-1,2-5-1) Crusaders.

UNH men’s soccer: No. 16 Wildcats Sweet-16 loss to No. 1 Oregon State puts an end to best season in program history (11/30)

Ninety minutes of blood and sweat ended in tears for the Wildcats Sunday night. The No. 16 University of New Hampshire (UNH) Wildcats (17-2-2) gave it everything they had and put up a hell of a fight versus the top-seeded Oregon State Beavers (14-2-3). It just wasn’t enough. A lightning-quick counterattack penetrated the ‘Cats defense in the 10th minute and sunk hearts across the Granite State and ended the best season on record for the UNH men’s soccer program.

UNH men’s basketball: Scoring depth highlights Wildcats’ fast start in 2021 (11/30)

It’s fitting that University of New Hampshire (UNH) head coach Bill Herrion’s 200th career victory was highlighted by his favorite feature of this year’s Wildcats: depth. Saturday night in Worcester the Wildcats (3-2, 0-0) continued their promising start with a 70-55 win over the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-5, 0-0) with five different players scoring in double figures.

Helmet to Headset: Brosmer ‘just as bought in’ after suffering a torn ACL in August (11/30)

By all accounts, University of New Hampshire (UNH) sophomore quarterback Max Brosmer was in the best shape of his life ahead of the 2021 fall campaign. On the heels of his third offseason in the program, teammates commended Brosmer’s decision making and athleticism during training camp. A season where Brosmer and the Wildcats were going to have to prove they belonged in the conversation at the top of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) quickly turned into one where Brosmer had to prove himself not only as a quarterback, but a coach.

UNH football: Head coach Sean McDonnell announces his retirement after 23 years with UNH; Santos expected to be promoted (12/1)

University of New Hampshire (UNH) Director of Athletics Marty Scarano announced the retirement of head football coach Sean McDonnell early Wednesday morning. His retirement is effective immediately after an underwhelming end to his 23-year run with the Wildcats, finishing with a 3-8 record in 2021.

UNH football: McDonnell ‘felt it was time’ to step away after 23 years as head coach (12/1)

Longtime University of New Hampshire (UNH) head coach Sean McDonnell announced his retirement early Wednesday morning after 23 years in the position. He was emotional during his media session that afternoon but provided context as to what led to the decision to step away.

New Hampshire Hockey Column: Wildcats finding their identity on the defensive end (12/3)

The season for the University of New Hampshire (UNH) Wildcats (7-7-1, 3-5-1) hasn’t come without its bumps. They lost senior captain Will MacKinnon just a few weeks into the season due to injury, had his senior defensive partner Ryan Verrier get hurt the next game which caused him to miss a month, and have not had a consistent starting goaltender all year; not to mention it’s only the very beginning of December. There have been other negatives as well like a struggling offense, and the variable of an ever-changing forward lineup. Yet the team sits at 7-7-1. While play at times hasn’t been great, especially in Hockey East matchups, I think that there was a step taken against No. 8 UMass two weeks ago and then again versus No. 16 Harvard and Holy Cross this past weekend that for the first time all year, the team can truly build off.

