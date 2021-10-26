UNH men’s soccer: Controversial red card plays a hand in No. 4 Wildcats’ second straight draw (10/19)

All is fair in love and war. But soccer is neither. That was proven true in the University of New Hampshire (UNH) men’s soccer’s (12-0-2, 4-0-1) 1-1 draw to the University of Vermont (UVM) Catamounts (8-3-2, 3-1-1). While the teams scored only two goals, the game saw six yellow cards, one red card and a total of 36 fouls committed. There is little love lost between UNH and UVM and this game proved it.

UNH women’s hockey: Wildcats still searching for their first win after six games (10/20)

It was yet another grim weekend for the University of New Hampshire (0-5-1, 0-5-1) women’s hockey team in their two-game stretch against the No. 4 Boston College (BC) Eagles (5-0, 2-0). BC edged the Wildcats 2-1 Friday and 3-2 Saturday.

UNH men’s hockey: Wildcats outscored 10-2 by Arizona State in back-to-back losses (10/22)

Following a weekend sweep against Union College the University of New Hampshire (UNH) Wildcats (2-2, 0-0) traveled out to Arizona State University (ASU) where they dropped two contests to the Sun Devils (3-3, 0-0), both by the score of 5-1.

‘It’s meant the world’ to be a Wildcat; Picicci, Peterson and others prepare to finish of their own terms (10/23)

To an outsider, the Oct. 23 match between the University of New Hampshire (UNH) Wildcats (5-7-2, 3-3-1) and Binghamton University, is just a pivotal match in the America East. A win for the Wildcats would all but clinch a playoff spot, while a loss would make their road to the postseason all the more difficult.

But, for the seven seniors on the Wildcats’ roster, Oct. 23 is a goodbye to a stadium they’ve called home for years. This is especially true for three senior captains, Casey Peterson, Francesca Picicci and Cat Sheppard, who are grappling with the fact they’re leaving a sport they’ve loved dating back to their youth.

UNH men’s soccer: Pinkham’s goal propels No. 5 Wildcats back into the win column at UMBC (10/25)

Chris Pinkham has a feel for the big moments. Last spring, the senior netted the game-winner in the America East Championship. Saturday night, Pinkham fired home the game-winner to clinch a spot in the America East Tournament. The 1-0 win snapped a two-game streak of draws for the No. 5 University of New Hampshire (UNH) Wildcats (13-0-2, 5-0-1).

