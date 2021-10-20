BOSTON, MASS – It was yet another grim weekend for the University of New Hampshire (0-5-1, 0-5-1) women’s hockey team in their two-game stretch against the No. 4 Boston College (BC) Eagles (5-0, 2-0). BC edged the Wildcats 2-1 Friday and 3-2 Saturday.

Senior goaltender Ava Boutilier was the story of Friday night. She broke her season high of saves of 31 with 39 against the Eagles. Although it wasn’t enough to win the game, she only allowed two goals and killed off four Eagle power-plays.

It’s apparent that Boutilier is not the problem for this team as the skaters have scored an average of just 1.5 goals per game. The ‘Cats won 10 fewer faceoffs and put up 10 less shots than BC throughout the game. This lopsided stat line is a big reason as to why UNH is still searching for their first win of the season.

BC took a 18-7 shot advantage in the opening 20 minutes of regulation. Boutilier prevented any of them from finding the back of the net, leaving both teams with zeros on their sides of the scoreboard.

The Eagles turned it up a notch in the second period when they scored just a couple seconds after the Wildcats returned to full strength. The goal was scored in the ninth minute of the second period by senior forward Jillian Fey.

UNH didn’t respond until the third period when junior forward Tamara Thierus’s shot was blocked and sophomore forward Brianna Brooks sent the puck into the net off the rebound in the 15th minute

Just 13 seconds later senior forward Kelly Browne scored the game clinching goal for BC to make the final score 2-1.

The two teams headed back to Durham for their second and final matchup of the weekend. The story had a similar ending seeing BC break the tie in the third period to win the game.

One positive for the Wildcats was that they were 3-for-3 on killing power plays. In fact, they did not allow a power play goal all weekend.



The ‘Cats have been starting off their games hot. New Hampshire scored both of their goals by the fourth minute of the second period.

The first goal was notched by the Wildcats’ leading goal scorer, first-year forward Kira Juodikis. She capitalized with a rare UNH power play goal in the 16th minute of the first period to put the Wildcats up 1-0 in the opening frame.

Sophomore Brianna Brooks increased their lead to 2-0 just three and a half minutes into the second period with a breakaway goal.

BC dominated the puck from that point forward, and the ‘Cats never found their way back to the scoreboard. The Eagles scored three unanswered goals and took the home the win.

The Wildcats return to action this Friday Oct. 22 where they hope to find their first win of the season against the University of Maine (2-5, 0-2) at the Whittemore Center.

Photo courtesy of Colby Benoit

