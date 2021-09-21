UNH field hockey: Wittel’s goal not enough against Providence as team drops fourth straight game (9/15)

UNH dropped a hard-fought contest versus Providence by a final score of 2-1, the Wildcats’ fourth loss on the season. The game was highlighted by a goal from UNH junior Jaiden Wittel. Wittel’s goal was her second in the last three games, making her a bright spot on the offense.

Read full story here

UNH men’s soccer: No. 9 Wildcats continue to climb national rankings after road trip (9/16)

The Wildcats seem on the verge of taking the next step but can’t find their final gear. University of New Hampshire men’s soccer took all three games on their most recent road trip before conference play begins Sept. 18. The final two games were against Michigan and Marist, which the ‘Cats won 1-0 and 2-1, respectively.

Read full story here

UNH football: No. 23 Wildcats proving to be dominant on both sides of the ball through two weeks (9/17)

The University of New Hampshire Wildcats have not been playing like a team that watched their starting quarterback go down just days before their season opener. Sophomore quarterback Bret Edwards and the rest of the offense have been playing like men possessed while the defense has been living up to their lofty preseason expectations.

Read full story here

UNH volleyball: Macaulay on what the Wildcats need to do to reach their full potential (9/18)

The University of New Hampshire volleyball team currently sits at 7-5 after winning two of three in the Holly Young Invitational and one of three in the team’s most recent tournament over the weekend at Dartmouth. More recently, the team has won their first two games in the UNH/Merrimack Tournament.

Read full story here

UNH football: Laube and Espanet hold off Lafayette after three misses from Conn (9/19)

It wasn’t as glamorous as last week’s home opener, but the No. 23 Wildcats went into Lafayette and found a way to escape with a 19-13 win and their perfect record still intact. Junior wideout Brian Espanet and sophomore running back Dylan Laube paced the offense for the University of New Hampshire. The duo was able to hold off the Leopards just long enough after special teams had the Wildcats down early.

Read full story here

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

