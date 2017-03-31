TNH Fashions: Maine Man





Filed under Arts

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel



Stunning, radiant and breathtaking… when I walk into class, I’m usually greeted with an “oh my gosh, he’s wearing *insert really cool fashion designer*!” And there’s sometimes the occasional jaw drop followed by the person fainting. Then we have to call the ambulance, so I try to avoid looking too good.To be completely honest, none of this has ever happened to me. Shocking I know. Instead, I enjoy sporting the sandals with socks combination because it’s actually wicked comfortable to me. In the winter months, I can be seen usually wearing one simple formula: a hoodie with a flannel, khakis with rolled up ankles, and vans. I almost always follow that formula, unless the weather is more favorable allowing me to wear a lighter pullover or something of that nature. When springtime comes, I’m always ready to usher it in with flip-flops, shorts, and a t-shirt. The main method of my style is to make it look effortless, because I really don’t put any effort into it. I usually just roll out of bed and look around to see what I haven’t worn too much lately.

Andrew Simmons

Design Editor