An important issue

I am writing to you from a young female student’s perspective regarding the important issue of women’s reproductive rights. March 8 was International Women’s Day, a day in which many women and their allies nationwide participated in the “A Day Without a Woman” strike. I took a part in a local demonstration on the University of New Hampshire’s Durham campus where we stood in silence for 47 minutes in honor of the 47,000 people that die every year due to unsafe abortions.

This day was an opportunity to raise awareness about women’s progress as well as the many restrictions that keep our country and world from achieving gender parity. One of those especially pernicious restrictions is Donald Trump’s Global Gag Rule, which cuts funding to international health organizations that even mention abortion as an option when providing care. This policy has been found to increase unsafe abortion and maternal mortality rates. It is ineffective and I’m proud to support the #Fight4HER (Health, Empowerment and Rights) campaign in calling for its repeal.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen has introduced the Global HER Act to repeal the gag rule. By taking political action to support this legislation, the campaign aims to increase access to family planning and ensure that every individual is able to make their own healthcare decisions without exceptions.

My hope is that this letter furthers the local conversation within our community. I am asking for people’s support in joining us to fight back against this attack on reproductive rights.

Mackenzie Evans

Sophomore neuroscience major