The independent student newspaper of the University of New Hampshire since 1911

The New Hampshire

Dimond Library celebrates diversity, promotes inclusion

Zerina Bajramovic, Staff Writer
March 6, 2017
Filed under News, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






“Our library is for everyone. You belong here,” reads the newly released Diversity and Inclusion Statement, which can be found on the third floor of UNH’s Dimond Library. This statement has been signed by 40 UNH librarians and aims to promote diversity on campus.

The new posters and statements of acceptance lining the walls near the circulation desk are hard to miss. Included with the posters are photographs of librarians proclaiming why they need diversity in the community.

The idea behind the photographs was to allow library faculty and staff to share their own thoughts and opinions regarding diversity and inclusion.

The statement reads, “The UNH library welcomes and supports all UNH students, faculty, staff and community members regardless of one’s race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender, identity or expression, class, religion, disability, age, ancestry, national or ethics origin, genetic information, or veteran, marital or citizenship status.”

The statement claims that the UNH librarians will continue to value not only the university, but also their profession and continue to uphold rights to open and free access to information tools and resources for those who need them.

Diversity, inclusion, equality and social justice are among the commitments that the librarians maintain, according to this display.

The statement includes a pledge from the librarians to act in solidarity with community members. According to the statement, the pledge will be upheld by listening to the community, actively and continuously remaining educated, responding to acts of discrimination, harassment, bullying and intimidation that may be witnessed, upholding the UNH Discrimination and Discriminatory Harassment Policy and serving as accountable partners.

Zerina Bajramovic/Staff
UNH’s Dimond Library celebrates diversity with posters and acceptance statements posted all over the building.

Hannah Hamalainen, a geospatial and earth sciences Librarian, wrote, “I need diversity because it facilitates creative problem-solving and objectivity in solving some of the biggest threats facing our world.”

Posters hosted welcoming messages, such as “You are welcome here!” and “We stand together.”

“I think it’s a great idea and it’s really encouraging,” genetics major and library assistant Delaney Mavor said. “Without diversity, life would be so boring. I also think it’s a shame that we live in a world where we have to tell people that they are included, and that it’s not just an automatic, natural thing that everyone is treated equally.”

“I love that we can see people, not just college students, but people of all ages and backgrounds coming together to make everyone feel safe and welcome,” Mavor said.

UNH librarians encourage everyone to work with them to help provide an inclusive, collaborative, safe and welcoming space and to email [email protected] for feedback about the library and the released statement.

Print Friendly
Share:
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on LinkedIn

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Dimond Library celebrates diversity, promotes inclusion

    Showcase

    Seniors lead way to victory in Lundholm finale

  • Dimond Library celebrates diversity, promotes inclusion

    Showcase

    Title drive roadblocked by Black Bears

  • Dimond Library celebrates diversity, promotes inclusion

    Showcase

    UNH overcomes 1-0 deficit and advances to quarterfinal round

  • Dimond Library celebrates diversity, promotes inclusion

    News

    On the Spot with senior musical theatre major Taylor Morrow

  • Dimond Library celebrates diversity, promotes inclusion

    News

    Outdoor Adventures hosts annual bouldering competition

  • Dimond Library celebrates diversity, promotes inclusion

    Showcase

    ‘Cats win rubber match with UMBC to advance to semis

  • Dimond Library celebrates diversity, promotes inclusion

    News

    UNH students put their best foot forward in efforts to network at career fair

  • Dimond Library celebrates diversity, promotes inclusion

    News

    Durham welcomes Thai street noodle and Asian fusion restaurant

  • Dimond Library celebrates diversity, promotes inclusion

    News

    10th annual Carnaval celebrates Latinx culture

  • Dimond Library celebrates diversity, promotes inclusion

    News

    ‘The Vagina Monologues’ brings women’s issues to the stage

The independent student newspaper of the University of New Hampshire since 1911
Dimond Library celebrates diversity, promotes inclusion