A word from your student body president
February 2, 2017
Filed under Opinions
Dear Students,
This weekend is an exciting time for football fans. The Super Bowl is the most watched event in the United States and marks the end of the football season. It also gives us the opportunity to enjoy time with friends and family. For some, the Super Bowl this year symbolizes another year their team was unsuccessful, but for us Patriots fans this is our seventh appearance. Whether you are watching the Super Bowl to see Tom Brady (GOAT) win his fifth Super Bowl ring or for the commercials, I ask that you act responsibly during the Super Bowl. We all have an important duty as Wildcats to represent UNH in a respectful manner. Please enjoy the Super Bowl , but remember: do not put yourself in a situation that could have
serious consequences.
Go Patriots!
Jonathan Dean
Student Body President
