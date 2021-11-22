UNH women’s soccer: Wildcats have big cleats to fill as captains depart (11/17)

Despite their best efforts, the 2021 University of New Hampshire (UNH) Wildcats’ season came to an end in the America East Championship on Oct. 7. Now the question is no longer, “Who do the Wildcats play next?” It’s “What comes next?”

For head coach Steve Welham, what comes next is a long offseason that will task him to replace three captain starters, including the team’s starting goalkeeper.

Read full story here

UNH men’s basketball: Wildcats fall just short at Marquette behind 21 points from Martinez (11/17)

Through two games this season, the University of New Hampshire (UNH) Wildcats (1-1, 0-0) are still figuring out their identity; the early returns show a confident group that will have the ability to stick with any team on their schedule this season, but head coach Bill Herrion is still waiting on some of the improvements they emphasized over the offseason.

Read full story here

UNH men’s soccer: Wildcats’ undefeated season falls at the hands of Vermont in America East Championship (11/17)

All great dynasties must one day fall. Whoever is on top will always be the one with the biggest target on their back. Rome stood for centuries as the eternal city. But eventually, the Goths burst through its gates to pillage and loot. The University of Vermont (UVM) Catamounts (13-4-2, 6-1-1) played a similar role Sunday afternoon in Wildcat Stadium. The three-time defending champion University of New Hampshire (UNH) Wildcats (16-1-2) saw their dynasty and undefeated record besieged and eventually fall in a 90-minute clash for the America East Championship.

Read full story here

UNH women’s hockey: Merrimack spoils first game of home-and-home series, Wildcats storm back to salvage a split (11/19)

The University of New Hampshire (UNH) Wildcats (3-6-2, 3-6-1) and the Merrimack College Warriors (4-9-1, 4-5-1) each got themselves a win in the home-and-home series over the weekend. Each side found a way to win on their respective home ices as they continue to try and catch up to the pack in the Hockey East.

Read full story here

UNH men’s hockey: Wildcats gain four points over Vermont before heading to No. 8 UMass (11/19)

Following a disappointing weekend against Northeastern, the University of New Hampshire (UNH) Wildcats (4-6-1, 2-4-1) stepped into a two game home series against the University of Vermont (UVM) Catamounts (1-6-1, 1-2-1). For UNH, this was a series to gain some much-needed points in the Hockey East, as coming into the weekend they had only been able to muster two points in the five games that they’ve been able to play.

Read full story here

UNH men’s soccer: No. 16 Wildcats draw North Carolina in second round of NCAA Tournament (11/19)

With their 1-0 loss to Vermont (13-4-2) the University of New Hampshire (UNH) Wildcats (16-1-2) not only lost out on a fourth straight America East (AE) Championship, but they also saw their national ranking cascade from sixth in the nation to 16. It was a slide that nearly toppled the Wildcats over the edge and out of a first-round bye, but the committee kept UNH out of the first round by the skin of their teeth. Now in the same quadrant as No. 1 seeded Oregon State (12-2-3, 7-1-2), UNH will have the hardest road to the College Cup of any top 16 team. The ‘Cats will face the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill (11-6-1, 4-4-0) in the second round Sunday at Wildcat Stadium.

Read full story here

Wildcats Press Pass: Men’s soccer loses in AE Championship, seeded 16th in NCAA Tournament (Podcast) (11/19)

Cameron Beall and Brackett Lyons discuss UNH men’s soccer’s first loss of the season coming in the America East Championship. The Wildcats drop 10 spots and hang onto a first-round bye by getting the 16th seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Listen to full podcast here

UNH football: Wildcats will vie to keep the Brice-Cowell Musket in Durham in season finale with Maine (11/19)

The University of New Hampshire (UNH) Wildcats (3-7, 2-5) and the University of Maine Black Bears (5-5, 3-4) will meet for the 111th time this Saturday once again vying for the Brice-Cowell Musket. Although New Hampshire has had the stronghold over the Border Battle as of late – winning 16 of the last 18 – this year’s installment will be one where the Wildcats are just trying to end a negative year on a positive note.

Read full story here

UNH football: Maine scores 26 unanswered to take the Brice-Cowell Musket back to Orono (11/20)

The University of New Hampshire (UNH) Wildcats (3-8, 2-6) jumped out to a 20-7 lead with 9:50 remaining in the first half of their regular season finale against the Maine Black Bears (6-5, 4-4). From that point forward, four interceptions and six scoring plays for the visiting Black Bears led to 26 unanswered points and the Brice-Cowell Musket’s sixth trip back to Orono since the turn of the century.

Read full story here

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

