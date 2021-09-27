UNH men’s soccer: No. 9 Wildcats remain unbeaten after two more goals from O’Driscoll (9/21)

The Wildcats secured their first win of the fall 2021 America East campaign with a 2-0 win over UAlbany (4-3, 0-1) on Saturday night. Junior midfielder Rory O’Driscoll found himself back on the scoresheet over the weekend. The Minneapolis native stayed hot and scored both goals of the game. University of New Hampshire (UNH) men’s soccer now sits at 7-0 on the season.

UNH women’s soccer: Lack of scoring ‘frustrating’ for Welham as conference play gets underway (9/21)

University of New Hampshire (UNH) women’s soccer (2-5-1, 0-1-0) was unable to remain perfect in America East openers under head coach Steve Welham, losing 2-0 to the University of Hartford (6-1-1, 1-0) and getting shut out for the fourth time this season.

UNH men’s soccer: Lineup changes sparks No. 9 Wildcats’ offense (9/23)

Soccer is the beautiful game, but the University of New Hampshire (UNH) scored ugly Tuesday night. The Wildcats’ offense had their claws out versus the Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-1-0). The ‘Cats finally found their goalscoring groove and fired five goals past the visitors while keeping a clean sheet for the sixth time this season. Head coach Marc Hubbard tinkered with his starting lineup, and the result spoke for itself. No. 9 UNH men’s soccer improved to 8-0-0 on the season with the win and improved their stellar record at Wildcat Stadium to 38-1-5.

UNH volleyball: Sullivan impresses as Wildcats fall short over the weekend (9/23)

The University of New Hampshire (UNH) Wildcats (7-6) came close to their first tournament win of the season but ultimately fell short in a loss to Rhode Island late Saturday.

The UNH/Merrimack Tournament began Thursday between the two host teams. The Wildcats made quick work of the Warriors (0-14) in three sets (25-20, 25-15, 26-24). Senior Abby Sullivan, sophomore Kelly Kaufmann, and first-year athlete Shea Purcell led the charge offensively with eight kills apiece. Junior setter Wren Macaulay posted 29 assists to go along with three service aces while sophomore libero Mia Pagliarini led the team with 17 digs.

UNH football: Pitt ‘best football team [UNH] has ever played’ according to McDonnell (9/23)

The No. 21 University of New Hampshire (UNH) Wildcats (3-0, 2-0) have perhaps their tallest task of the season ahead of them this Saturday at Heinz Field. The Pittsburgh (Pitt) Panthers (2-1, 0-0) will play host to the Wildcats in their lone FBS matchup of the season.

UNH football: Bigger, faster Pitt dominant in 70-point rout of No. 21 Wildcats (9/27)

The Pittsburgh (Pitt) Panthers (3-1, 0-0) made it clear they weren’t going to let the No. 21 University of New Hampshire (UNH) Wildcats (3-1, 2-0) sneak up on them like Western Michigan had in week three. The Panthers bullied the smaller Wildcat team for 60 minutes en route to a 77-7 statement victory at Heinz Field.

UNH men’s soccer: No. 9 Wildcats offensive flurry continues at Hartford in 4-1 win (9/27)

Four straight goals powered No. 9 University of New Hampshire (UNH) men’s soccer (9-0-0, 2-0-0) over the Hartford Hawks (1-6-2, 0-2-0) Saturday night. The Wildcats stayed perfect thanks to a flurry of goals in the second half after falling behind in the first.

