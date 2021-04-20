In early April, the University System of New Hampshire (USNH) announced that it would be freezing tuition for in-state students for the 2021-2022 academic year.

This is the third consecutive year that USNH has frozen tuition for in-state students, in an effort to keep costs low. This year, USNH cited “financial challenges faced by many Granite State families due to the pandemic” as their reasoning for keeping tuition prices steady.

“This has been an incredibly challenging year in so many ways, and we continue to work to lessen the financial burden on our students and their families, many of whom have suffered job losses, business closures, and other impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Cathy Provencher, USNH vice chancellor.

USNH is made up of Plymouth State University, Keene State College, Granite State College, and the University of New Hampshire (UNH), including the Durham, Manchester and Law campuses.

This tuition freeze was partially possible due to funding support from legislators. “In the face of financial losses and unanticipated COVID-related expenses for the University System of New Hampshire, this tuition freeze would likely not have happened without their support,” said Provencher.

In addition, USNH institutions announced their commitment to provide increases in financial aid to students – since fall 2016, USNH student aid has increased from $119M to $161M.

The freeze on tuition caps in-state tuition at UNH at $15,520 per year. Out-of-state students, to whom this tuition freeze does not apply, currently pay $32,860 per year, with the cost expected to rise by about $1,000 in the next academic year.

“Ensuring that public higher education is accessible and affordable for students is a top priority for our institutions as we continue working to serve New Hampshire and to make our colleges and universities the first choice for New Hampshire students,” said Provencher.

Photo courtesy of the University of New Hampshire.

