Young ‘Cats searching for identity after Michigan weekend





Filed under Sports, Volleyball

UNH traveled to Michigan on Friday for a weekend of out-of-conference play before returning to Durham for an anticipated matchup with Bryant University. The Wildcats finished the weekend 1-2, but have reserves against making any early assumptions.

After losing in the first round of last year’s NCAA tournament, the team knows it has something to prove. If preseason play is indicative of anything, it’s not how the final standings will shape up, and the ‘Cats know it; they dropped two consecutive games on Saturday, Sept. 2—University of Michigan and Butler University—but remain optimistic about the future.

That’s because the underclassmen are shaping up as the squad’s majority in principle and floor presence, and they’re working together to create a strong core and healthy environment in which to grow. They showed flashes of greatness over the weekend, but ultimately were unable to pull out with a win against two of the three teams they played.

“They were fantastic at times and really showed good signs of a bright future,” head coach Jill Hirschinger said about the team. “Other times, they struggled a little, but that’s the hardest competition we’re going to see all year so we’re in a good spot.”

The ‘Cats are working on establishing their new identity after losing senior setter Keelin Severtson, which has played a big part in their preseason struggles. Hirschinger used the weekend to experiment with different rosters, at times running veterans and mixing new players alongside. Still unsure of their plans at the setter position, Hirschinger has instituted a flexible system that gets both available setters involved.

“We’ve been running a 6-2 at times,” she said, “Looking for a few different combinations. Other times we’re going back to a 5-1, and both are working well. We just haven’t figured out the lineups but we have something to work with.”

Leadership is important on a young team, and so far the ‘Cats have had it. Much of their scrappiness and hustle is present because of a long-term commitment to achieving it, for which junior captain Gabri Olhava has pushed.

“The team goal is to work hard and go after every ball, and make sure that it never hits the floor,” Olhava said. “We’re a team that isn’t okay with that.”

While Olhava is excited for the new season, she stressed that the team has some kinks to work through before the regular season. They’re excited to return home and play with a crowd behind them, which could help them strengthen their core and find an identity. Just like any young team, they have something to prove. This year is about proving they’re the real deal.

“Every moment on the court is a learning experience, so I expect nothing less of our team this year [compared to last],” Olhava said. “We’re taking this year as an opportunity to get better from last year and hopefully go farther.”

The home game against Bryant University is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 7pm in Lundholm Gymnasium.