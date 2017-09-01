Fallberg clinches upset over Boston College

After firing off the regular season with two straight home wins over Colgate and Northeastern, the University of New Hampshire men’s soccer team hit the road Friday afternoon for No. 22 Boston College, where they ousted the Eagles 2-0 at Newton Campus Lacrosse and Soccer Field.

“We knew [Boston College] was going to be the biggest test yet,” UNH head coach Marc Hubbard said. “The guys were definitely mentally prepared for it. We knew it was going to be a game where there wasn’t going to be a lot of time and space on the ball. The guys were prepared for that. Proud of how hard they worked defensively today.”

In the opening 45 minutes of play, the Wildcats shook off early jitters against the nationally ranked Eagles. UNH’s defense held BC at zero points while the offense went to work and put the ‘Cats ahead before halftime.

At 29:10, the ‘Cats took the lead after BC sacrificed an own goal, which became UNH’s third goal of the season and provided the ‘Cats with an early 1-0 lead.

While approaching the Eagles’ defense, Alex Valencia dished a free kick off a drawn foul to Willis Griffith that deflected off a BC defender’s shoulder and consequently redirected past Boston College’s goaltender, A. Chavez Borrelli.

“Valencia delivered a good ball,” Hubbard said. “Willis went up for it and it kind of went off the back of Willis and the defender and sort of popped it into the corner.”

UNH started the second half with two successive yellow cards.

Antonio Colacci, a sophomore midfielder, was handed a yellow card at 52:02, with junior forward Chris Arling getting his own at 55:48. UNH received its third and final yellow card at 89:54 against Garland.

“The guys are working hard defensively to shut passing lanes off and press in close spaces,” Hubbard said. “BC’s obviously pressing and committing and trying to get an equalizer. Tempers and frustrations flare a little bit, you got to keep a cool head and be above that. I thought the guys did well, and I’m proud of their efforts.”

At the sixty-minute mark, Hubbard substituted freshman Linus Fallberg for Kristian Piippo in a move that would change the course of play.

Three minutes after trotting on the field, Fallberg posted his first shot of the game, but it went wide. At 68:49, Cheng fired one of UNH’s four total shots on goal that was blocked.

UNH made two substitutions, Piippo and Doherty for Colacci and Arling, at 74:00.

But at 87:48, Fallberg didn’t miss his second shot, and scored his second goal of the season that gave the ‘Cats the decisive game-clinching goal, with an assist from Piippo, putting UNH up 2-0 and capping off the win.

“It’s definitely a good way to kill the game off,” Hubbard said. “[Piippo] delivered a good ball in that the defender was sort of facing Linus, so he couldn’t really see the delivery and it sort of bounced off the back of him, and Linus was able to pick it up and kind of bury it into the far post. Good read by Linus, good early ball by [Piippo].”

The Wildcats now stand at 3-0 on the regular season heading into their next matchup against UMass Amherst at Wildcat Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.

UMass stands at 2-0-1 on the season coming off Friday afternoon’s 1-1 tie in two overtime against Columbia University.

For Hubbard and the ‘Cats, this matchup will be yet another early challenge on a season in which UNH has answered the call.

“This is always a good one,” Hubbard said on facing UMass. “UMass works really hard defensively and we’ve got to be prepared for a solid ninety minutes, and I think the game will present itself a little bit differently today. We’ve got to be prepared in a different way. We look forward to resting up and getting ready for the next one.”