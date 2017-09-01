Armed robbery: ‘Cats escape rivalry clash with Musket

Close The Wildcats celebrate with the Musket on the field after their 24-23 win. Photo courtesy of Jeremy Gasowski The Wildcats celebrate with the Musket on the field after their 24-23 win. Photo courtesy of Jeremy Gasowski





Filed under Football, Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

When push came to shove, the Wildcats defense made all of the plays necessary to hold onto a slim lead. UNH started off the season with a hard fought 24-23 victory over the University of Maine Black Bears in the Battle for the Brice-Cowell Musket on Thursday night. The two rivals play annually for the right to the gun and for the eighth straight year it will remain in Durham.

The Wildcat offense shined in the early stages of the contest, but ultimately the defense secured the win. UNH intercepted Maine’s redshirt freshman quarterback Chris Ferguson twice in the final quarter, and thanks to two missed field goals, one blocked, and a missed extra point, the Wildcats were able to hang on. The back and forth game could’ve had a much different outcome had Maine’s kicking problems not hindered the offense.

“It sucks. This is my seventh year and I’ve had the same conversation [with my players] after every UNH game,” Maine head coach Joe Harasymiak said following the loss.

After Ferguson threw his third touchdown pass of the night to senior tight end Jason Simonovich, freshman kicker Kenny Doak pulled the extra point wide left of the uprights, leaving the Black Bears behind 24-23. The interceptions followed on two of the next three Maine possessions and UNH was able to squeak away with a 1-0 record. Doak also missed a 37-yard field goal to the right early in the third quarter and had a 31-yard attempt blocked by junior defensive tackle Ryan Sosnak late in the second quarter.

Overall, Ferguson held his own in his first career start; totaling 239 passing yards and three touchdowns. The freshman connected twice in the end zone with senior wide receiver Jaleel Reed. UNH’s junior quarterback Trevor Knight had an up and down performance as he racked up 149 yards passing, 79 yards rushing and two touchdowns through the air.

Most of UNH’s offensive production came in the first half, as Knight and company couldn’t seem to get into a rhythm in the second half. After going the entire third quarter without scoring, Knight hit junior wide receiver Rory Donovan in the end zone with 13:41 remaining in the game. The score put the Wildcats ahead, 24-17, as the defense finished the job.

“We had a couple of drives where we executed but they got us off track. That’s what they do,” UNH head coach Sean McDonnell said about the Black Bear defense.

It was McDonnell’s play-calling creativity that provided the Wildcat offense with its biggest play of the night. Knight threw a backward pass to junior wide receiver Neil O’Connor who then reared back and hit sophomore Malik Love deep for a 60-yard touchdown that put the Wildcats ahead, 14-7.

The Wildcats started the evening with a strong, 10-play touchdown drive led by Knight. McDonnell called multiple read option plays that allowed Knight to show off his running ability. A 12-yard touchdown pass from Knight to redshirt freshman Nick Lorden capped off the drive. The touchdown was Lorden’s first catch of his collegiate career.

Ferguson and the Black Bears immediately responded with an impressive drive of their own. Ferguson notched the contest at 7-7 with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Reed after Mack charged up the offense with impressive bursts on his opening carries. Mack accumulated 80 of his 103 rushing yards in the first half and was bottled up thereafter.

After O’Connor’s touchdown pass gave the Wildcats back the lead at 14-7, the two teams exchanged second quarter field goals and headed into halftime with UNH leading 17-10. The Black Bears had an opportunity to cut into the deficit with 59 seconds left in the half, Sosnak blocked a 31-yard field goal attempt.

“We made some plays when we had to make them,” McDonnell said. “It wasn’t the prettiest win we’ve ever had, but it’s 1-0 on Thursday night, we got the musket still here in Durham and it’s a great way to start the season.”

Knight’s turnover concerns reared their head yet again in the first half as he lost a fumble, that appeared to be an attempt at a pass, and had a first quarter interception nullified by a Maine penalty. However, the Wildcats did enough to earn a momentous conference victory to start the season and will next travel to Statesboro, Georgia to take on FBS-opponent Georgia Southern on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.