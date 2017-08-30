Wildcats set for ‘Thursday Night Throwdown’ with rival Black Bears

Close Trevor Knight celebrates a rushing touchdown with senior running back Donald Goodrich against Stony Brook last season. China Wong/Staff Trevor Knight celebrates a rushing touchdown with senior running back Donald Goodrich against Stony Brook last season. China Wong/Staff





Filed under Football, Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Battle for the Brice-Cowell Musket Preview

This year’s season opener holds more weight than usual for the UNH Wildcats. For the first time since 1992, the Wildcats will welcome the University of Maine Black Bears to Durham to kick off the season. The rivals typically clash for the Brice-Cowell Musket at the end of the season but will instead get their conference schedules underway before opening weekend even begins.

The ‘Thursday Night Throwdown’ could be instrumental in deciding which direction UNH’s season will head. A big, rivalry win to start the year could propel the team to a season among the elite in the FCS, while a devastating loss could spell doom for a squad that has to replace nine of 22 starters. The biggest holes left to fill on offense are in the interior of the offensive line and at running back, where Dalton Crossan carried a heavy load for the ‘Cats in 2016.

Crossan led the Wildcats in carries, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns last fall and his expected heir, senior captain Trevon Bryant, will not be filling the void after suffering a season-ending knee injury in the spring. Bryant’s injury ensures the Wildcats will take a committee approach to the running back position to start the year. Senior captain Donald Goodrich will get the opportunity to lead the committee that will also include Evan Gray, DeUnte Chatman and Maine-transfer Jerickson Fedrick.

“I’m really excited for our running back situation this year,” Goodrich said on Monday. “We have a stable of guys and each one of us can play football and each one of us brings a little bit of something different to the table, too.”

With inexperienced options at running back, expect junior quarterback Trevor Knight’s usage to take a significant jump in 2017. Knight had a productive sophomore season in which he threw for 1,714 yards and 14 touchdowns, while also rushing for 396 yards and four touchdowns. Without Crossan to lead the offense, the Wildcats will be counting on their quarterback to take the next step as a playmaker and become the vocal point of the offense. Coaches and teammates are confident that he can.

“He’s probably in the best physical shape of his life,” head coach Sean McDonnell said. “From January to August 31, he’s gone out and done all of the little things.”

With Knight leading the offense, the ‘Cats will attempt to win their eighth consecutive Battle for the Brice-Cowell Musket and begin the 2017 season 1-0.

Four Quarters

UNH’s Offense

Knight will have his primary 2016 targets at wide receiver returning for more. Malik Love, Neil O’Connor and Rory Donovan will receive the majority of the snaps on the outside against an experienced Maine secondary. Sophomore Justin Malone-Woods will start at tight end, providing a potential big red zone target at 6-2, 243 pounds. Love will likely see the majority of his snaps from the slot. He led the Wildcats in 2016 with 59 receptions and will be used in a similar role in his sophomore year. The major question mark for the UNH offense this season will be with the offensive line. There will be three new starters on the line and their success is vital to that of the running backs and Knight’s.

“For me on the offensive side of the ball, [the offensive line] is a huge thermometer of where we are right now. We [need to] find out what the temperature is in the hot water because on Thursday Night we have a really good defensive football team coming in,” McDonnell said.

UNH’s Defense

The Wildcat defense should be full of playmakers, yet again, in 2017. Last season UNH led the entire FCS in defensive touchdowns with seven. The ‘Cats return a spry secondary, led by senior captain D’Andre Drummond-Mayrie and reigning CAA Defensive Rookie of the Year Prince Smith Jr., that should be a strength for the team. However, McDonnell believes that the defense will go as far as the interior defensive line takes them.

“It starts with [Rick] Holt and it starts with [Ryan] Sosnak. I think those two anchor our defensive line and anchor our whole defense,” McDonnell said.

If Holt and Sosnak can slow down the Maine rushing attack, the Black Bears could be forced to lean heavily on their redshirt freshman quarterback.

Maine’s Offense

Playing at Wildcat Stadium on opening night is about as big as it can get for a Maine quarterback’s first career start. That’s the reality for redshirt freshman Chris Ferguson. Surrounded by an experienced slew of weapons, Ferguson will take his first throws as a Black Bear against their arch rivals that they haven’t beaten since 2010. A talented Wildcat secondary awaits Ferguson on Thursday night, but if there is an advantage for Maine it is that there’s no collegiate tape for UNH to study. With receivers such as Jaleel Reed and Jared Osumah on the outside and sophomore running back Josh Mack alongside him, Ferguson has a supporting cast that could give the Wildcats fits.

Maine’s Defense

The Black Bears also tout a talented secondary, making the battle between them and the UNH receivers as one to watch for. Senior cornerback Najee Goode had two interceptions and seven pass break-ups and fellow cornerback, sophomore Manny Patterson, led Maine with 10 pass break-ups in 2016. If they can slow down O’Connor and Donovan on the outside, forcing the Wildcats to stick to the middle of the field, Maine will have a good shot at slowing down the UNH offense.

The Bottom Line

A win could spark a momentous, spirited season for the Wildcats while an upset loss to their biggest rival could cast a cloud of negativity on the season to follow. The ‘Cats come in ranked No. 13 in the country by the FCS STATS Preseason Poll, while the Black Bears are unranked. UNH has a talented roster that could ride the momentum of a big opening night win to a 14th consecutive FCS playoffs appearance. Regardless of the outcome, when these two teams battle for the musket it’s nearly guaranteed to be an electric atmosphere.