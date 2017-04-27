Student Senate organizes lunch with a lawyer





Filed under News

For the second time this year, UNH’s Student Senate has organized a unique event series in the Memorial Union Building: Lunch with a Lawyer. This series allows for students to ask pertinent legal questions to local attorneys at no cost of their own, and even with free pizza.

This past Wednesday, April 26, Student Senate invited attorney at law, Stuart Dedopoulos, to command the floor of the legal advice event.

“I think this event is a great opportunity for students to consult with an attorney without the need for payment,” Dedopoulos said. “It offers the chance for students to sit down privately or publically and discuss any legal situation that may apply without feeling embarrassed or threatened.”

Dedopoulos has practiced law for over 40 years and has served the Durham area since 1985. His law firm, Bamford, Dedopoulos & Regan, has represented numerous New Hampshire locals since its establishment nearly 32 years ago.

“Our goal in scheduling these events is to make students feel more comfortable with their rights,” junior and student body president-elect, Carley Rotenberg, said. “We want to provide a setting that allows students to get comfortable speaking with a lawyer, so that they have someone to go to, and feel prepared when things don’t go as planned.”

Students in attendance were also given the opportunity to consult an attorney referral list on the off chance that Dedopoulos was unable to answer their questions. The list contains a wide range of local attorneys assisting with specific legal situations that may be applicable to that student’s needs.

“After conversing with me, if either myself or the student feels the need to schedule an appointment, that can absolutely be done. I am available and willing to help any student who needs it,” Dedopoulos said.

“I strongly suggest that any student with legal questions must attend Lunch with a Lawyer,” junior Jacob Wilhelmy said. “It was extremely helpful and a great opportunity for students to discuss questions surrounding laws and regulations that they wouldn’t normally be able to get answered because the cost of a lawyer is too steep for the average college student.”