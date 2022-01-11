DURHAM N.H. — The University of New Hampshire (UNH) Wildcats (9-10-1, 3-7-1) may have been understaffed Saturday night, but they coasted to a 5-1 win against the Clarkson University Golden Knights (9-7-3, 4-2-1-1).

After a quiet first period, first-year forward Liam Devlin led the charge for the Wildcats. Devlin received the puck into the neutral zone, split two defenders and drove towards the bottom of the left faceoff circle. From there, Devlin rocketed a wrister over the shoulder of Clarkson’s sophomore goaltender Ethan Haider.

Devlin’s marker was the only stain on Haider’s ledger through the first two periods. The third period, however, was a different story. The Wildcats terrorized the Golden Knights for last 20 minutes of the game – tallying four goals.

The third of those four came courtesy of Devlin. The rookie unleashed a toe drag to move Haider before he roofed a shot past the goalie’s high glove side to make it 4-1 with 9:50 remaining.

Devlin is finding his groove at the right time and helping animate a lifeless offense. The forward notched a pair of points during the 2021 Ledyard Classic last week to earn Hockey East Pro Ambitions Rookie of the Week. An award he may win yet again after Saturday’s three-point performance.

Devlin credits this hot streak to his improved confidence and skating.

“I have more confidence with the puck. I feel like my skating has improved since the start of the season,” Devlin said. “The guys around me just make it easy to play with so I keep improving and getting better every day. Hopefully a couple of more go in like today.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Wildcat game if senior forward Jackson Pierson didn’t score. Pierson fought through a pair of defenders before recovering and slicing the puck into the back of an empty net to bolster the lead to five.

In the first half of the season, easy wins like these were an outlier for the Wildcats. Before Dec. 4, six of their last eight games had been decided by one goal. However, UNH head coach Mike Souza believes with their seven-goal outing against Mercyhurst last week and this five-goal outing, all signs are going up.

“Anytime you score goals like that, it always bodes well,” Souza said before adding that this offensive outburst isn’t due to a schematic change. “I think sometimes when you don’t win a lot of games because we don’t score, I think people are quick to point to that. Rightfully so. But I think structurally, defensively without the puck…we’ve been solid all year and I think we’re continuing to get better and that’s our goal.”

With a 5-1 lead and 36 seconds to go, UNH head coach Mike Souza pulled starting senior goalie Mike Robinson in favor of Jake Moniz. Not backup junior goaltender David Fessenden or sophomore third-stringer Jeremey Forman. Jake Moniz.

Who?

Moniz’s appearance Saturday night underscored a tumultuous week for the Wildcats that saw the return of Covid-19. In total, the Wildcats had nine players on their inactive list and that does not include Fessenden or Forman’s absence.

With both backups out heading into Saturday, Souza scrambled for a replacement. He remembered Moniz, a student that had practiced with the team when they dealt with similar Covid-19 struggles last season.

The only snafu? Moniz booked a Saturday night flight to Miami to see the Miami Dolphins play the New England Patriots, and he could not change his flight.

“I said in all due respect, I get it. No problem at all. Thanks for even thinking about it,” Souza said. “But an hour later he calls me back and says, ‘Hey I got a new flight.’”

Compliance Director Shawn Green and Associate Head Athletic Trainer Glenn Riefenstahl worked overtime to make sure Moniz was eligible to play. And that is how Jake Moniz ended up on the ice in front of 3,213 people.

“As fate would have it, the game was such that we could get him in. And you know with the way we score goals, I certainly didn’t think that was going to be the case,” Souza said.

Covid-19 brought with it other oddities. Junior forward Chase Stevenson became a defender, only 11 forwards were dressed and senior defender Alec Semandel made his season debut.

Souza said for the Wildcats to win as handedly as they did despite these hurdles speaks volumes about his team.

“I was as proud of our team tonight as I’ve been since I came back here as a coach,” Souza said. “There was a lot of adversity we faced this week and uncertainty, and you know what? The guys, they played for the three letters on the front of their jersey and that’s why we won.”

UNH will return to the Whitt next Friday to host the No. 18 Boston College Eagles (10-6-3, 5-4-2) before traveling to Beantown to complete the home-and-home series.

Photo Courtesy of Jess Speechley

