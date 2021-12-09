Just as University of New Hampshire (UNH) students get ready to fly across seas for the spring of 2022 for a semester abroad, the Omicron coronavirus (COVID-19) variant is already at their destinations. With the over 400 programs UNH offers, students are studying all over Europe, Asia, South America, and Africa. The Omicron variant may influence students’ travel plans. Omicron has already entered 57 countries as of Dec. 8, including the United States.

Currently, the U.S. has banned travel to and from South Africa and seven surrounding countries. UNH has also suspended travel for students. Some UNH study abroad programs have been canceled including EcoQuest: study abroad in Aotearoa New Zealand. Leo Meijer, director of UNH Education Abroad, sent out a mass email on Dec. 1 to students planning to travel abroad regarding the concerns students and parents have about the Omicron variant.

“The Education Abroad Department and International Risk Review Committee are aware of the new variant and are using our established resources and process to evaluate overall risk of study abroad,” Meijer wrote.

Meijer said, “We will continue to evaluate the safety of our study abroad programs and will keep you informed as new information becomes available.”

Meijer followed the rest of the email with some travel recommendations, including purchasing Trip Cancellation and Trip Interuption For Any Reason Coverage. Getting the COVID-19 booster shot is extremely encouraged by UNH health officials, although it is not yet required.

Keeping family members in the loop about the status of the trip was also a point Meijer made in her email.

“Keep open communication with your family or anyone involved in the decision to study abroad. Much of the decisions making comes down to individual risk tolerance, and we encourage you talk that through,” she wrote.

Several PowerPoints presentations including, Education Abroad in a COVID World, were shared with students, families and emergency contacts.

In the PowerPoint, UNH Exchange Coordinator Paula DiNardo explained the importance of the UNH International Travel Assistance and Insurance Plan. This includes the app International SOS, which sends alerts if there are demonstrations, health issues, or any event of an emergency of the location of the students. Students will receive pre-departure emails and alerts about their destination on the app.

The International SOS also keeps students connected with the UNH professor accompanying them on the trip as well as students’ parents. Mike Merrill is the education abroad advisor for College of Liberal Arts (COLA) study abroad. On Nov. 30, Merrill held a meeting for students studying abroad in London, England. The meeting was kicked off with reassurance that, “the trip is not cancelled, but definitely get travel insurance in case of any sudden changes.”

Many students during the meeting shared concerns about the new variant and how it might affect their trip to London.

Merrill also mentioned in the meeting that “there is not much we know about the new variant, so don’t panic and continue watching the news.” Requirements for the trip include getting vaccinated and having a post arrival test once in the UK.

The meeting was accompanied by Lucky Salyer, a history professor and study abroad advisor. Salyer said, “students flying to London do not have to quarantine as of now but plans can change any moment.”

Since the meeting on Tuesday nothing has changed. “We are still planning on going while monitoring the situation,” said Salyer

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

