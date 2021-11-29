UNH men’s hockey: Wildcats split weekend with reigning National Champion No. 8 UMass (11/22)

It was David versus Goliath this weekend as the University of New Hampshire Wildcats played a home-and-home series with the No. 8 UMass Minutemen. However, the two-game set ran contrary to the popular Bible verse. Where David shockingly slew his enemy, UNH could only pull off a series draw against UMass, losing the first game before winning the second to close out the weekend.

UNH Athletic Director Marty Scarano set to retire following the 2021-22 season (11/22)

Coming by way of an announcement from UNH Athletics, Director of Athletics Marty Scarano has revealed his intention to retire following the 2021-22 season. Scarano will have served 22 years in his current position and will help UNH in the transition to a new AD through the remainder of the academic year.

UNH men’s soccer: No. 16 Wildcats advance to Sweet-16 after a 4-1 trouncing of UNC (11/22)

Don’t corner a wounded animal. The University of North Carolina Tar Heels learned that lesson the hard way Sunday afternoon at Wildcat Stadium. The UNH Wildcats were licking their wounds from a 1-0 defeat to Vermont in the America East (AE) Championship before the second-round NCAA Tournament contest. The Wildcats took out all the pain from that loss on the Tar Heels, sinking their teeth into the visitors in a 4-1 thrashing.

UNH volleyball: No. 3 Wildcats fall to No. 2 UAlbany in America East Semifinals (11/24)

The University of New Hampshire Wildcats gave it everything they had this season but were ultimately swept away by the UAlbany Great Danes last weekend in the America East Semifinals.

UNH women’s hockey: Wildcats’ struggles against No. 4 Northeastern continue in 4-1 loss (11/24)

The UNH Wildcats travelled to No. 4 Northeastern on Friday to try and contend with the nationally ranked Huskies. Prior to this game, the Wildcats had been playing like the fiery team they had described themselves as before the season began, recording only one loss in the past five games. The Huskies brought them back down to earth Friday night with a final score of 4-1.

UNH men’s basketball: Martinez continues to impress with 33-point, 14-rebound performance against Quinnipiac (11/24)

In their first true test of the season the UNH Wildcats certainly looked the part and made quick work of the Quinnipiac Bobcats by an 84-69 final. Senior forward Jayden Martinez was the difference maker for UNH and is showing early signs at a run for America East Player of the Year.

UNH men’s soccer: Don’t count out the No. 16 Wildcats versus No. 1 Oregon State (11/27)

The No. 16 UNH Wildcats jetted off to Oregon Friday afternoon after flying high versus North Carolina in a 4-1 victory. The win advanced UNH to their second ever Sweet-16 appearance in the NCAA tournament. The long flight to Oregon was made better by the generosity of the New England Patriots and Kraft family, who lent the Wildcats their team plane.

