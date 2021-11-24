WILDCATS 1, HUSKIES 4

BOSTON, MASS. – The University of New Hampshire (UNH) Wildcats (3-7-2, 3-7-1) travelled to No. 4 Northeastern (11-2-1, 10-2-1) on Friday to try and contend with the nationally ranked Huskies. Prior to this game, the Wildcats had been playing like the fiery team they had described themselves as before the season began, recording only one loss in the past five games. The Huskies brought them back down to earth Friday night with a final score of 4-1.

Northeastern has not slowed down from their 2020-21 season in which they were ranked No. 1 in the country after a 22-game win streak. That streak started a week after UNH gave them their only tie of the season.

The Huskies then went on to play in their first ever Frozen Four game versus Minnesota Duluth. Northeastern came out on top in the overtime period and got sent to the school’s first ever National Championship where their season came to an abrupt end against No. 2 Wisconsin.

This season there is a similar overbearing presence from Northeastern. They have won all but three games so far.

UNH has had trouble with the Huskies in the past and Friday night was not much different. The Wildcats have not beaten them since Dec. 1, 2017. Since then, the Huskies have recorded a 15-0-1 record over the ‘Cats.

Senior captain and goaltender Ava Boutilier gave a tremendous effort in stopping Northeastern’s pucks from getting past her recording a season high of 42 saves.

Her busy day began without hesitation in the opening 20 minutes of the game as the Huskies gained a 17-2 shot advantage.

Boutilier was able to stop all but one of them as senior forward Chloe Auraud squeezed a wrist shot into the right side of the net on a three on two rush in the 12th minute.

Going into the second period the ‘Cats were down 1-0 and life did not get any easier for their already-active goalie. She was faced with 20 shots and once again saved all but one.

Auraud recorded her second goal of the night off a power play goal just 19 second into the period. Neither team recorded a goal in the ensuing 19 minutes.

Graduate student forward Andrea Renner scored her first goal of the night following an unsuccessful Wildcat power play to put the Huskies up 3-0 almost halfway through the third period.

Just 50 seconds later, sophomore forward Brianna Brooks managed to get a high shot on goal that was deflected perfectly to first-year forward Kira Juodikis who netted the puck for UNH’s first goal of the night in the 10th minute of the final frame.

Juodikis leads the team with seven goals on the season in her first season with New Hampshire.

Northeastern responded with just under six minutes left in the third period on their second power-play goal of the game. Senior forward Maureen Murphy scored on the second shot during the penalty to make the final score 4-1.

Photo courtesy of China Wong

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

