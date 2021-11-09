UNH women’s soccer: Wildcats secure sixth seed, draw NJIT in the America East quarterfinals (11/1)

The Wildcats lost by a final of 3-0 to Vermont in their regular season finale. This is the first time since Oct. 14, 2018, that New Hampshire has allowed three goals in a game. While the loss wasn’t enough to drop the ‘Cats out of the playoffs, it erased their hopes of reaching the second seed and drops them to sixth in the America East Championship.

UNH men’s hockey: Wildcats split weekend with No. 8 Providence after OT win on Saturday (11/1)

The UNH Wildcats stepped into a crucial home-and-home series this weekend against the No. 8 Providence Friars following a loss to them the previous Sunday.

UNH football: Fifth straight loss widens the gap between Wildcats and their return to the postseason (11/1)

A season that began with so much promise quickly took a turn for the worst after a week four trip to Pittsburgh. Following a 3-0 start, the Wildcats have watched injuries and inexperience completely derail their season and veer them off the tracks of a postseason return.

UNH volleyball: Wildcats’ 16 consecutive set victories propel them towards the playoffs (11/2)

It was an incredible second half of October for the UNH Wildcats. Six consecutive wins, sixteen consecutive set wins, and big-time victories against Stony Brook and UAlbany headlined a season-saving run. UNH is poised for a playoff spot as the final month of the season is underway.

UNH women’s soccer: Wildcats advance to the semifinals after a shootout victory over NJIT (11/2)

The unstoppable force met the immovable object Saturday afternoon as the defenses of the UNH Wildcats and the New Jersey Institute of Technology NJIT Highlanders waited 110 minutes to see who would falter first. Though it took seven rounds of shootouts, UNH escaped the Garden State with a victory. The game-winner came courtesy of first-year forward Meghan Guarente and a wide shot from the Highlanders’ fifth-year forward Tara Walenczyk’s.

UNH men’s soccer: No. 7 Wildcats one of two undefeated teams in the nation, clinch home field advantage (11/3)

The UNH Wildcats have gone undefeated and is one of just two teams in the nation to do so. The Wildcats saw off the UMass Lowell Riverhawks Monday night by a final score of 1-0. The narrow victory never felt that close with UNH in the driver’s seat for most of the night. Graduate student Paul Mayer bagged the game winner for his fifth goal of the season.

UNH women’s soccer: Wildcats’ ‘revenge tour’ continues after ousting UMass Lowell in semifinals (11/7)

The last time UNH made the America East Championship was in 2014, following back-to-back victories in penalty kicks. Seven years later, history seems to be repeating itself. Last Sunday, UNH beat the New Jersey Institute of Technology Highlanders in penalties to advance. Thursday night, UNH won in penalties once again, beating the UMass Lowell Riverhawks, sending the Wildcats back to the America East Championship.

