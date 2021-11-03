UNH women’s soccer: Wildcats inch closer to playoff berth with 1-0 win over Binghamton (10/26)

With three straight games ending with a final score of 1-0, it’s beginning to feel like Groundhog Day for the University of New Hampshire (UNH) women’s soccer (6-7-2, 4-3-1).

Unlike their last game, the Wildcats escaped this endless time loop with the win on Saturday in Durham, defeating the Binghamton Bearcats (8-6-3, 4-1-2) to bolster their playoff odds.

Read full story here

UNH men’s hockey: Wildcats fall 2-0 to No. 12 Providence despite outshooting Friars (10/26)

Following a weekend sweep to the Arizona State Sun Devils, where University of New Hampshire (UNH) men’s hockey (2-3-0, 0-1-0) were outscored 10-2, UNH stepped back into the Whittemore Center on Sunday to take on the No. 12 Providence Friars (5-2-0, 2-0-0).

For the Wildcats, it was their opening Hockey East game of the season, following a 2020-21 campaign where they finished eighth in the conference with a record of 5-13-3.

Read full story here

UNH women’s hockey: Wildcats find first win behind 30 stops from Boutilier (10/26)

All bad things must come to an end. This was the case for the University of New Hampshire (UNH) Wildcats (1-5-1, 1-5-1) this past Friday. The Wildcats finally found their first win of the season when they hosted the University of Maine Black Bears (2-6-0, 0-3-0). Senior Goalie Ava Boutilier helped secure the win for the ‘Cats by recording 30 saves, including 12 in the third period for a .968 save rate. The final score in the Whittemore Center was 4-1.

Read full story here

UNH football: Each game nearing must-win category for Wildcats after fourth straight loss (10/27)

It was a handful of their usual struggles that manufactured a 24-10 loss for the University of the New Hampshire (UNH) Wildcats (3-4, 2-2) at the hands of the Elon Phoenix (4-3, 3-1). The offense’s inability to capitalize in the red zone, on third down, and suspect special teams play were the difference makers in New Hampshire’s fourth straight loss.

Read full story here

Inside the Whitt: Wildcats fall to 2-3 after three straight losses [Podcast] (10/27)

UNH men’s hockey fall to 2-3 after losing three straight games being outscored 12-2. Andrew Gardner and Josh Shaw give their thoughts through the first three weeks of the season.

Listen to full podcast here

UNH football: DE Josiah Silver named to the Jerry Rice Award Watch List (10/27)

University of New Hampshire (UNH) first-year defensive end Josiah Silver has been named to the 2021 Jerry Rice Award Watch List. The annual award honors the best first-year player in Division I’s Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Read full story here

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

