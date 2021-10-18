UNH club baseball: ‘This is it’: UNH seniors reflect on club baseball (10/13)

For the 2021-22 season, seniors Patrick Shaughnessy, Dylan Degon and Andrew Shumski have amassed the responsibility of running UNH’s club baseball team, though it was never their intention.

Full story here

UNH women’s hockey: Wildcats still searching for their first win after tough weekend versus Providence and BU (10/13)

Providence College hosted the Wildcats Friday and showed no mercy. Senior goaltender Ava Boutilier made 31 saves including five in the first period, 16 in the second and 10 in the third period. That was not enough to help the Wildcats come away with the victory as they were bested 3-1 by the Friars.

Full story here

UNH men’s soccer: No. 4 Wildcats slip up in 1-1 draw against Yale (10/13)

There were no smiles in Durham Tuesday night, for the mighty UNH men’s soccer team squandered a one-goal lead in the 87th minute. The Wildcats had to swallow their first dropped points of the season in a shocking draw with the Yale Bulldogs. The performance was their worst of the season and was sloppy from start to finish. Missed chances on offense combined with disjointed and unfocused defense were just the most significant flaws in an uncharacteristic night for the ‘Cats.

Full story here

UNH men’s hockey: Engarås shines as Wildcats sweep opening weekend against Union (10/13)

For the first time in 580 days on Friday, the UNH men’s ice hockey team hit the ice with fans inside the Whittemore Center, and it did not disappoint. The Wildcats started the season off with a two-game weekend series against the Union College Dutchmen and were able to defeat them in both contests.

Full story here

UNH volleyball: Bilyeu, Wildcats looking to bounce back after losing three out of four (10/15)

Playing on the road has not been kind to senior outside hitter Kate Bilyeu and the rest of the University of New Hampshire (UNH) Wildcats (9-9, 2-3) the last few years. That trend continued last weekend against Stony Brook and UMBC. With the two in-conference losses, UNH dropped to 1-4 on the road this season. The team has not had a winning record on the road since 2018 and even in that season, they were just 6-5 away from Durham.

Full story here

UNH women’s soccer: Wildcats peaking at the right time after winning three in a row (10/17)

On his aptly named “One,” Harry Nilsson mournfully sings, “one is the loneliest number that you’ll ever do.” But, for University of New Hampshire (UNH) women’s soccer (5-6-2, 3-2-1) one goal was enough to secure the win and extend their winning streak to three games Thursday night.

Full story here

UNH football: No. 23 Wildcats ‘manhandled’ by Dartmouth in third straight loss (10/17)

The No. 23 UNH Wildcats may have to say goodbye to their national ranking for now following a third straight loss. The Wildcats fell to Dartmouth 38-21 in a contest where the Big Green moved the ball at will against the Wildcats’ defense.

Full story here

UNH women’s soccer: Wildcats win-streak snapped as playoffs inch closer (10/18)

One goal was enough to give UNH women’s soccer the win, Thursday night. Sunday afternoon, however, one goal by the New Jersey Institute of Technology Highlanders was enough to end UNH’s three-game winning streak.

Full story here

