UNH women’s hockey: Wildcats ‘didn’t play the way you need to’ according to Witt in opening series against BU (10/5)

The University of New Hampshire (UNH) Wildcats (0-2, 0-2) have started their season off slow thanks to the Boston University (BU) Terriers (2-0, 2-0). The Terriers and the Wildcats played a home-and-home series over the weekend at the Whittemore Center and the Walter Brown Arena.

UNH women’s soccer: Wildcats’ 3-0 win at Stony Brook could serve as launching pad as team moves deeper into conference play (10/5)

When the second half began between University of New Hampshire (UNH) women’s soccer (3-6-2, 1-2-1) and Stony Brook University (5-6-1, 2-2), UNH had a one-goal lead. Five minutes later, that lead tripled.

UNH volleyball: Kate Bilyeu steps up for Wildcats in weekend split (10/7)

The University of New Hampshire (UNH) Wildcats (9-7, 2-1) lost a heartbreaker to the reigning America East Champion UMBC Retrievers (8-10, 3-0) 1-3 on Friday (18-25, 25-19, 19-25, 22-25). However, the Wildcats did what they have done all year and responded Sunday with a clean sweep of the NJIT (1-14, 0-2) Highlanders (25-12, 25-13, 25-19).

UNH men’s hockey: Wildcats backed by strong veteran presence in 2021-22 (10/8)

The rays of the hot summer sun have subsided, the leaves on the trees have started to fade from green to red, and most importantly the puck is ready to drop in Durham. After a long 580-day period that saw the world as we know it flip upside-down a few times, fans will finally be back at the Whittemore Center on Friday night to cheer on the University of New Hampshire (UNH) men’s hockey team at their season opener against Union College.

UNH men’s soccer: No. 7 Wildcats primed for fourth-straight conference title after knocking off Binghamton (10/11)

The battle for the top of the America East (AE) wasn’t much of a fight for University of New Hampshire (UNH) men’s soccer (12-0-0, 4-0-0). The undefeated Wildcats made easy work of the Binghamton Bearcats (7-3-1, 2-1-0). The would-be usurpers quickly learned why the ‘Cats wear the crown in the conference. The reigning AE champs put Binghamton to the sword by a final of 4-1 and proved that the conference is once again theirs for the taking.

UNH women’s soccer: Wildcats hitting their stride as conference play begins to wind down (10/12)

With goals in the first five minutes of both halves, University of New Hampshire (UNH) women’s soccer (4-6-2, 2-2-1) found a new mantra: Strike early, and let the defense handle the rest.

