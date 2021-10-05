UNH men’s soccer: Hubbard bringing national attention to UNH men’s soccer (9/29)

Men’s soccer head coach Marc Hubbard has put together some of the most successful consecutive seasons in the program’s history and is giving the program as much national attention as they’ve ever received. He has brought the team to their first three America East Tournament Championships (2018-2020) and four straight NCAA Tournament appearances (2017-2020).

UNH volleyball: Wildcats sweep Hartford in first conference game of the year (9/29)

The Wildcats knocked off the Hartford Hawks in consecutive sets (25-16, 25-22, 25-20) on Sunday to improve to 8-6 on the season and 1-0 in conference games. The Wildcats were able to wear down Hartford with an efficient offensive performance. Hartford dropped to 2-12 on the season with the loss. It was their eighth time being swept in just fourteen matches on the year.

UNH women’s soccer: Wildcats escape UAlbany with a draw to conclude four-game road trip (9/29)

It was a different game, but the same result for UNH. The Wildcats staved off a loss with a late goal but once again failed to record a win or more than one goal Sunday against at the University of Albany through regulation and two extra periods.

UNH men’s soccer: No. 6 Wildcats’ claws were out, but the underbelly may be soft as defense looked vulnerable against Harvard (10/1)

The No. 6 Wildcats secured another dominant victory Tuesday night over the Harvard Crimson. At least, that’s what the box score says. The home side won 3-1 and outshot Harvard 14-8. The ‘Cats had seven shots on target to the Crimson’s five. Harvard never won a corner while UNH won four. But beyond the stat sheet, UNH presented in a way they haven’t all season, especially at home: vulnerable.

UNH women’s hockey: Wildcats have underdog mentality heading into 2021-22 season (10/1)

As their season approaches, the University of New Hampshire’s women’s hockey team has their expectations set high. Head coach Hilary Witt is back at the helm for her eighth season and is looking to bounce back after last season’s struggles. The ‘Cats finished their abbreviated season with a record of 7-14-1.

UNH women’s soccer: Penalty kicks make the difference as Wildcats fall to UMass Lowell (10/4)

As Bob Dylan sang on his 1997 album Time Out of Mind, “It’s not dark yet, but it’s getting there.” The refrain is beginning to ring true for UNH women’s soccer. Thursday’s loss against the UMass Massachusetts Lowell Riverhawks is the team’s sixth loss in their last eight. With just six games remaining, things are looking bleak in Durham.

UNH men’s soccer: No. 6 Wildcats catch fire in the second half to remain undefeated (10/4)

It was a tale of two halves in Durham Friday night. Wildcat Stadium had little to cheer about in the first 45 minutes versus the New Jersey Institute of Technology. The Wildcats looked frustrated and a little fatigued after a brutal stretch of games. Halftime was enough of a breather for the No. 6 team in the country. UNH men’s soccer looked refreshed and reloaded in the second half. The ‘Cats put three past the Highlanders in the span of 15 minutes to maintain their perfect record.

UNH men’s hockey: Souza talks about team leadership at Hockey East Media Day (10/4)

Following a season shortened by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) the Wildcats failed to gain much momentum finishing with a 6-14-3 record. UNH will look to get off on the right foot early this year. With an experienced batch of 11 seniors including goaltender Mike Robinson, the Wildcats have the leadership they need to have a successful season in an incredibly competitive Hockey East Conference.

UNH football: No. 25 Wildcats unable to steal a win from No. 3 JMU after two defensive scores (10/4)

The No. 25 Wildcats were about two plays shy of upsetting the No. 3 James Madison Dukes. The Wildcats were able to keep JMU’s rushing attack from cutting loose like they emphasized during the week. However, the Dukes did what all good football teams do in the 23-21 victory – take what the defense gives you. It was death by a thousand paper cuts for UNH on Homecoming Weekend as James Madison dominated time of possession.

