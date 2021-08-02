I came to UNH undecided and not knowing what major I was going to pick. The only thing that seemed to pique my interest was sports.

After my sophomore year I had joined the Sports Career Club the with guidance from one of my professors Gretchen Browne. It was there that I made friends with Kevin Larney. Kevin saw how much I loved to talk about sports and invited me to come on to his radio show Wildchat Sports at WUNH. When I walked in for my first show Kevin was in there setting up and next to him was Sam Eggert. Sam quickly introduced himself and we started the show.

It wasn’t until the following week that Sam had just briefly mentioned that he was an editor at The New Hampshire and was looking for another reporter to cover the women’s swimming and diving team. I hesitated at first because I didn’t know the first thing about swimming and diving but ended up jumping on the opportunity and have never looked back.

As Sam was graduating, he and current executive editor Josh Morrill encouraged me to take one of the sports editor roles as the other one would be filled by my good friend Cam Beall. I took the sports editor job not knowing what it would entail but I am so glad that I did. I have learned so much in my short time with TNH from all the amazing people who are there. Cam and Josh were amazing colleagues to learn from and I know they are bound for great things.

It would take me too long to thank everyone in the newsroom and all those who contributed to my time at TNH, but it truly was one of the best experiences of my life and thank you to all who helped make it possible. It wasn’t quiet the year we were all hoping for but being able to be a part of this team. This unique experience has meant the world to me and I will cherish the time we spent together.

