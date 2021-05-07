On Tuesday, Senior Vice Provost for Student Life Kenneth Holmes sent out a message to the University of New Hampshire (UNH) community regarding the recent death of a student.

Cason Lau, a sophomore anthropology major, passed away on Monday. The cause of death was not listed.

“I join President Dean and our entire community in extending our sincerest condolences to his family, friends and all who knew him, during this difficult time,” wrote Holmes.

Holmes reminded the community of the numerous services available for dealing with grief. Students seeking support during this time can call Psychological and Counseling Services at (603) 862-2090. Faculty and staff in need of counseling can call the Employee Assistance Program at 800-424-1749. Both services are available at all times – 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

No further information is available at this time.

