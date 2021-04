Sunday May 2: Last Day to Register for Commencement

Tuesday May 11: Last Day of Classes

Wednesday-Thursday May 12-13: Reading Days

Friday May 14: Finals begin

Sunday May 16: Graduate Commencement Ceremony (Class of 2020 & 2021 Graduates), 10 a.m.

Thursday May 20: Finals End

Friday May 21: Hall/On-Campus Apartment Closing at 12 p.m., (Non-graduating students)

Friday May 21: CHHS Commencement Ceremony, 10 a.m.

Friday May 21: COLSA and CEP Commencement Ceremony, 4 p.m.

Saturday May 22: PAUL Commencement Ceremony, 10 a.m.

Saturday May 22: COLA Commencement Ceremony, 4 p.m.

Sunday May 23: Class of 2020 Commencement Ceremony, 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Sunday May 23: Hall/On-Campus Apartment Closing at 12 p.m., (Graduating students)

Dates from multiple University of New Hampshire resources

