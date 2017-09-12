Community voices concerns over parking changes

Students and faculty are feeling the effects of the new parking changes being implemented at UNH after UNH announced in the spring that there would be major changes to the visitor lots that extended some meter times to 9 p.m., seven days a week, effective this fall. This is a drastic change from last year in which parking rates would be enforced until 6 p.m. on weekdays only.

According to Transportation Services, this change gives more space to visitors who may attend evening and weekend events. The vote was made last spring by the UNH Transportation Policy Committee, which is comprised of faculty, town members and members of Student Senate and the student body. According to the UNH Parking Visitor Lot , the affected lots with new hours are the Sage Way Visitor Lot, Edgewood Road Visitor Lot, Campus Crossing Visitor Lot and the Thompson Hall Visitor Lot.

According to Student Senate Historian Tyler Anderson, who is also a Transportation Policy Committee voting member, there have been concerns about parking for years and this is only the latest chapter in the history between students and Transportation Services itself.

“Going back through Student Senate minutes, it’s apparent that these concerns have gone back to the 1950s and 1960s,” Anderson said. “In order to accommodate everybody, changes have had to be made over the years that students may or may not agree with.”

Anderson also stated that he only attended one meeting, out of what he believed to be four, all year, due to family issues.

In response to the changes being made, a petition was created by Timothy Waryas Jr. in order to protest the alleged misrepresentation of students. The petition has now gathered over 5,300 signatures. Waryas was not available for a comment.

According to the official Transportation Policy Committee roster, posted publicly online, there are only five voting student members serving on the roster. According to the public minutes from April 2017’s meeting, only four of the five student members attended. Two of those four members, former Student Body President Jonathon Dean and former Campus Senate Structure Chair Zachary Dumont, have since graduated. The one lone member not in attendance was Student Body President Carley Rotenberg. Rotenberg was also not available for a comment.

Students have since voiced their opinion not only about their feelings of misrepresentation, but also about how it has affected local clubs that have adjusted their time in response to the visitor lot hour changes.

“I don’t think that UNH should be raising prices, as it’s already pretty expensive to park on campus, and there is very limited convenient parking,” Samantha Pollari, a UNH commuting student, said.

“I know many clubs and activities that are now either being cancelled or moved off campus because their participants can no longer rely on the free parking after 6,” Pollari said.

One such club is the Survivors of Suicide Loss Group, which serves under the National Alliance on Mental Illness. The group meets every third Wednesday of the month at the Waysmeet Center. In an email exchange, Amy Oliva, volunteer facilitator of the group, said the group is “working on a parking solution and still plans to meet the third Wednesday of each month. If we cannot solve the parking issue we will look to move to another location in Durham but our hope is to continue to meet at Waysmeet.”

According to the UNH Parking Visitor Lot website, “Limited free parking is available in designated faculty/staff and commuter lots after 6 p.m. weekdays or all day on Saturday/Sunday.”