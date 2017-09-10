Wildcats making adjustments before first conference matchup

Filed under Sports, Volleyball

For UNH volleyball head coach Jill Hirschinger, the team’s 2-8 record means little heading into next weekend’s Holly Young Invitational. In fact, she’s convinced the losses suffered this weekend—to Washington State on Friday and Fairfield University on Saturday—are to the ‘Cats’ benefit.

They started the weekend against one of the tallest teams they’ll see all year. The Washington State Cougars have seven hitters at six-foot-three-inches or taller and a senior opposite hitter (OPP) who checks in at six-foot-five-inches. The tallest conference team UNH faces in the regular season is the University at Albany, who has five players over six-foot and just two at six-foot-three-inches. Comparatively, the Cougars are one massive team.

UNH lost that match, and it wasn’t close. The scores of the first and third sets were 25-15 and 25-13, and while the ‘Cats held on initially, they surrendered multiple scoring runs at crucial times. The second set was close after UNH rallied from 9-2 to take the lead 16-10, which they then gave up and battled for until the end of the set. The final score was 25-22 after the two teams traded points from 16-16 onward.

While outmatched in size, UNH only recorded one block in the entire match but the defense provided enough support that the ‘Cats could even establish themselves as a threat. Sophomore libero Logan Welti picked up 17 digs. Outside hitter (OH) Kennedi Smith and setter Mali Jereczek had the next highest numbers, together notching 14 digs. Their strength in the back row is shaping up.

But with a .031 team hitting percentage, the ‘Cats stood little chance regardless of the back row’s performance.

“We let them off the hook,” Hirschinger said. “We would take the lead, then in about thirty seconds they’ll start to come back and we would push the panic button.” She added, “But I’m glad we’re learning this now so we can overcome that in the future.”

Indeed, they’re correcting their mistakes. On Saturday, following the loss of the night before, the ‘Cats started poorly against Fairfield. They finished the first set with a -.114 hitting percentage against Fairfield’s .256, the final score 25-13. They fixed something, because in the next three sets, the ‘Cats limited their hitting errors and improved their overall percentage by several hundred points.

And the Fairfield Stags are no joke, either. They finished the 2016 season at 28-6 (.824 win percentage) and went 18-0 in their conference. To take a set from Fairfield and finish two of the other three with a competitive score, the Wildcats tapped into their potential that they’re hoping will emerge by the time conference play gets in full swing.

Speaking of improvements, Welti had 19 digs against Fairfield. She joined the team in her freshman year listed as an outside hitter and has since been slotted into the libero role. The roster is fluid in that way, and Hirschinger knows it.

“We’re running a six-two because it gives us bigger people in the front row, and we have more offensive weapons that way,” Hirschinger said. “We wouldn’t do a six-two if we didn’t have two really good setters.”

A six-two offensive formation differs from the standard five-one in that it supports two setters who only take on that role in the back row. When one setter rotates to the front and the other back, they switch positions; the front row hits, the back row sets. That way, there are six available hitters and two setters on the court (six-two) as opposed to the standard five hitters and one setter (five-one).

Non-traditional lineups throw off the opposing defense, but they’re difficult for the executing team to narrow down. Hirschinger believes it will be a deciding factor in her team’s conference matchup performances once the ‘Cats get their groove on.

“No, not at all,” Hirschinger said about whether there’s any cause for concern. “We have a lot of home matches where we can get ready for conference. We’ve struggled in the preseason before and turned out fine.”

Indeed they have turned out fine. Last year they were 4-6 through their first 10 games and finished the season 11-1 in conference play. It’s about keeping things in perspective, and for these young ‘Cats, the wins are coming. They’re simply overdue. The ‘Cats will travel to Boston for their next match against Northeastern University on Tuesday, Sept.12 at 7 p.m.