UNH can’t tame Tigers in 3-1 loss

Close UNH defender Caroline Wysocki jostles for the ball with a Princeton forward in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Tigers. Courtesy of Beverly Schaefer UNH defender Caroline Wysocki jostles for the ball with a Princeton forward in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Tigers. Courtesy of Beverly Schaefer

Going into Sunday’s matchup vs. UNH, the Princeton University Tigers had not let up a goal all season. The Wildcats were able to change that, courtesy of Brooke Murphy, but ultimately, the offensive performance by the Tigers was too much to tame.

Princeton came away with a 3-1 victory over the Wildcats, remaining unbeaten at 6-0-0 in the process. The Tigers were ranked No. 29 in the nation, according to the United Soccer Coaches’ poll, and the Wildcats were going to have to put together an elite performance on both sides of the pitch to come away with the win.

The first goal of the game came off the foot of Tiger forward/midfielder Courtney O’Brien. O’Brien scored off a corner kick opportunity, an area the Wildcats struggled to contain, surrendering three corner kicks in the first half, and four overall.

“We knew that pressure on the ball and specifically midfield pressure on the ball would be important,” head coach Steve Welham said. “We were able to stop them time and time again but we learned a big lesson in not taking the play off. Princeton is good enough that they will punish you if you do.”

Along with the corner kicks, the Wildcats were outshot 8-5. However, the ‘Cats found their opening in the 61st minute.

From 30 yards out, Murphy delivered a strike past Princeton goalkeeper Natalie Grossi and the Wildcats were tied with the Tigers going into halftime.

The second half included much of the same issues they faced in the first, in which they were working in their defending third constantly. O’Brien added another tally in the 70th minute. Seven minutes later Carolyne Davidson added an insurance goal for the Tigers to seal the final score at 3-1.

Despite some of the final results, the past few games have proven that UNH can compete against higher caliber teams in the NCAA Division I circuit. Sunday’s result was the first time this season UNH surrendered more than one goal, but despite opportunities, the Wildcats could not manufacture enough to match Princeton’s offense.

“We had multiple opportunities in both halves where we were one pass away from getting in behind their defense,” Welham said. “We new the transition aspect would factor in a big way and we were happy to get something on a counter press.”

UNH will round out their road stint with a matchup against Army on Thursday, Sept. 14. For Welham and his team, the attitude and mentality stays the same for the next opponent.

“We just need to continue to have that positive mindset that we have had all year and connect on our final pass,” Welham said. “We will need to continue to have the defensive shape that we have enjoyed so far and we will do well.”