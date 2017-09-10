Traditional U-Day set for new expansion plan

Filed under News

The University Day Campus Picnic and Student Activities Fair, otherwise known as U-Day, gathers members of the UNH community and surrounding communities of Durham, Lee, and Madbury together to celebrate the start of the academic year with a picnic and outdoor festival across Thompson Hall Lawn (T-Hall Lawn). This year, the celebration will also expand to Scott Hall Lawn and the lawn adjacent to T-Hall for the first time in U-Day history.

According to assistant director of student engagement, Megan Brunelle, student organizations have multiplied so much over the years that it has forced UNH faculty to expand tables to cover Scott Hall Lawn.

“U-Day is a fun, nonthreatening way to experience all that UNH has to offer in a one-stop-shop,” Brunelle said. “Any sort of activity you even remotely have an interest in you can find their table and learn all about them. It’s a great way for first and second year students to get involved and learn about all the opportunities at UNH.”

This year’s U-Day celebration takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. The barbeque and picnic will ensue during this period and stretch along Main Street, closing the road for most of the day to provide students and community members with hamburgers and hot dogs.

“This year we will have around 280 tables at U-Day,” Brunelle said. “This includes 25 external organizations and local businesses, while the remaining 255 will be made up of campus departments and student organizations.”

According to Brunelle, there are a few student organizations that are new to U-Day this year. Alpha Sigma Phi, Magic Wheelchair UNH, Autism Speaks and UNH Students for the Exploration and Development of Space are expected to participate in U-Day for the first time this year as they use this opportunity to connect with the campus community.

“We have a lot of great ideas for this school year in terms of fundraising and volunteer opportunities and we plan to make great strides,” Autism Speaks Chapter President Diana Janus said.

U-Day gives student organizations the chance to recruit new members, while also serving as a platform for UNH departments to promote their services and benefits. One student organization, SCOPE, will be hosting their own table at U-Day in hopes to gain more student activity.

“SCOPE is the student organization responsible for planning and executing big-name concerts for the students of UNH,” director of SCOPE’s publicity department, Dan Dormody, said.

According to Dormody, SCOPE is actively looking for motivated new members who have a passion for music and are interested in the industry.

“Our U-Day table will be in front of Thompson hall, slot 42, where we will be handing out applications, stickers and other goods, as well as answering any questions and spreading the word to younger students about what we do,” Dormody said.

According to Brunelle, U-Day has been a part of UNH for about 15 years and has become a staple at UNH over the many years of its existence. The event is something that the students, faculty and community members look forward to year after year.

“There will probably be roughly 10,000 people out there celebrating UNH,” Brunelle said. “There will be games, music, activities and demonstrations. The UNH Gymnastics team and UNH Band will be there performing. U-Day is just a fun-fair atmosphere to come out and enjoy the beautiful day and kick off the year on an exciting note.”