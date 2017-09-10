Wildcats earn weekend split with No. 17 Hawkeyes





Filed under Field Hockey, Sports

In a non-conference road weekend, the UNH Wildcats battled with the ultimate highs and lows as they defeated the University of Iowa 3-2 in overtime on Sept. 8, and then fell to the same Hawkeyes 7-1 on Sept. 10.

In the first meeting, after letting up an early first half goal, the Wildcats rallied and at the end of the first half junior Rachel Thomson evened the match at 1-1. Fellow classmate Katie Audino gave the ‘Cats the lead early in the second half, 2-1.

After a Hawkeye goal, the game headed into overtime and for the second time in the early season UNH headed to extra time. Their perfect overtime record continued as junior Rachel Bossi tallied the winning goal.

“I was pleased with our performance,” head coach Robin Balducci said. “It was an overall good team performance.”

The first game in the weekend series was definitely an emotional high for the ‘Cats as they upset the No. 17 ranked team in the country. But an emotional low was the result of the second matchup between the ‘Cats and Hawkeyes.

In game two, Iowa dominated all aspects of the game as they went on to win 7-1.

The Hakweyes started their offensive attack just 96 seconds into the game as they tallied their first goal early. Trailing 2-0 late in the half, UNH enior Taylor Scafidi nipped her second goal of the season to cut the deficit to one.

The second half was all Hawkeyes however, as they rattled off five unanswered goals. UNH was outshot 14-6, and outshot 11-3 in the second half.

“[We] were very much out played,” Balducci said. “[We] were very flat, outplayed in all aspects.”

The lack of effort and intensity was something Balducci said started from the coaching staff and worked its way down from the team leaders and to the team as a whole. The 7-1 deficit dropped UNH’s record to 3-2 as Iowa moved to 3-4.

The energy and effort that was present in the first game of the weekend but didn’t make it for the second has to come back to the ‘Cats before their conference opener against the University at Albany, then they face another ranked opponent, No. 18 Harvard University Crimson.

This will be the fourth game against a nationally ranked opponent for the Wildcats as they’ve posted a 1-2 record after the first three games.

The offense by committee approach has been working well for the ‘Cats as they’ve notched 12 goals in their first five games with no dominant goal scorer. Audino leads the team with three goals and eight different Wildcats have scored this season.

Scafidi and Bossi have both scored twice this season to join Audino as the upperclassmen who lead the team in goals.

Besides the outlier of the 7-1 loss, UNH has shown a solid balance of defense and offensive talent. If the ‘Cats want to get back to the winning ways, they’re going to have to get back to the basics that worked so well early in the year.

The game against Albany will be played Sept. 16 at Albany, and then the ‘Cats stay on the road when they head to Cambridge, Mass. to face Harvard. UNH returns home Sept. 22 against Stanford University.