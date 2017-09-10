O’Connor’s big day leads UNH past FBS-foe

Close Junior quarterback Trevor Knight connected with Neil O'Connor for two touchdowns in Saturday's 22-12 victory over Georgia Southern. China Wong/Staff Junior quarterback Trevor Knight connected with Neil O'Connor for two touchdowns in Saturday's 22-12 victory over Georgia Southern. China Wong/Staff





Filed under Football, Sports

The Wildcats went to Birmingham, Alabama and handled business, plain and simple. In a game that is usually the Wildcats’ toughest test, the ‘Cats faced the challenge head-on and came out with the 22-12 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Every year UNH takes on the challenge of competing against an FBS division team. In recent history, the ‘Cats have struggled in this particular contest, but this year was different.

The Wildcats were clear underdogs coming into the game, after scrapping out a victory against the University of Maine to open the season but they impressed early and often to pull off the upset.

Lead by an impressive performance from junior wide receiver Neil O’Connor, the Wildcats offense put UNH ahead 22-0 in the first half, a lead the defense would not relinquish. O’Connor caught 11 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns, which set a career-high for receptions.

The UNH defense was led by the duo of sophomore safety Rick Ellison and junior defensive end Jae’Wuan Horton. Ellison tallied a game-high 10 tackles while Horton picked up six of his own, three of which resulted in a loss of yardage.

Because of a red-hot first quarter, the Wildcats were able to jump out to a commanding 15-0 lead. Junior quarterback Trevor Knight led the ‘Cats on two touchdown drives on the first two UNH possessions, while the defense forced a fumble and a three-and-out on Georgia Southern’s opening two possessions.

Sophomore running back Evan Gray continued to lead the backfield and thrived in his second outing. Gray had an impressive debut against Maine on the ground and his physical running style picked up right where he left off. Gray was given 13 carries and ran for 77 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles. The balanced offensive attack was key and in order for this team to continue producing points Gray will need to keep playing at this level in order to keep some of the pressure off Knight.

“It was a great effort by our kids, coming down here with the change of schedule, didn’t have a turnover, only gave up one big play, tackled really well and I’m really proud of the way we played,” head coach Sean McDonnell said following the win.

“We wanted to keep them side line to side line, stop the fullback and contain the quarterback and we did all of that,” McDonnell said about the defense’s performance.

With the defense holding an FBS-opponent to 15 points on the road, McDonnell seems to have a defense that is ready to compete for a Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) championship.

Talented sophomore wide receiver Malik Love didn’t play for the ‘Cats as he was sidelined with a pulled hamstring. O’Connor stepped up with a career performance in Love’s absence but the Wildcats are hoping that he will be able to recover quickly and get back on the field, as he is one of Knight’s biggest weapons in the passing game.

The Wildcats are on the road again next week, when they take on the College of Holy Cross on Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. The No. 12 Wildcats defeated the Crusaders in Wildcat Stadium’s inaugural game last season, 39-28.