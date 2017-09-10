Gould’s first career goal lifts ‘Cats to 1-1 draw

The No. 24 Wildcats had all the momentum entering their matchup against Columbia University on Saturday night, but settled for a 1-1 tie in a back and forth battle at Wildcat Stadium.

UNH entered the contest rolling, winning their first four matchups and were one of six Division I teams to not allow a goal on the season.

“Our first half wasn’t our overall best performance,” head coach Marc Hubbard said. “We scouted them differently, they came out with a different plan. We had to adjust to that. I’m proud of the way they came out and looked like a different team. Created a lot of good chances.”

Following two corner kicks, trailing 1-0 with roughly 27:00 left in the second half, UNH found its offensive spark.

Graduate student Dante Lamb found a loose ball from roughly 20 yards out and went to work, guarding the ball from Columbia’s defense and maneuvering it across towards net.

Lamb’s cross found traffic in front of Columbia’s junior goalkeeper Dylan Castanheira, and freshman midfielder Jacob Gould put himself in position to send the feed into the net at 63:47 to knot things up at 1-1. It was the first goal of Gould’s UNH career.

“I was ecstatic to get that,” Gould said. “Coming in as a sub, freshman year, that’s my first goal, it was like ecstasy when you score that. Ball came across, I think [Chris] Arling went up for it and it was over his head so I was kind of gambling and took a swing at it.”

UNH continued to pour on the offensive pressure following the equalizer, but it took overtime to settle the match.

It took two overtime sessions of ten minutes apiece to decide the game, both of which resulted in uneventful play from two spent teams.

UNH will remain undefeated on the season with a current record of 4-0-1.

Graduate student goalkeeper Andrew Pesci recorded all four shutouts ahead of Saturday night’s contest but the scoreless streak ended with Columbia’s Arthur Bosua’s goal in the first half.

Pesci entered the matchup against Columbia tied for first in the nation with four shutouts, a 0.00 goals against average and a 1.000 save percentage.

“[Pesci] has been solid,” Hubbard said. “He’s very confident. He’s making smart choices coming out and grabbing the ball. The goal is not his fault. It was a pretty close-ranged, hammered shot that on this turf it kind of skips a little bit and just kind of got under the defenders.”

Columbia traveled to Durham with just two games under their belt on the season, starting the year off with a tie versus UMass (1-1) and a victory over Fordham (1-0).

“[Columbia] was a very good soccer team,” Gould said. “They like to pass the ball around and they’re technically good. It was a lot different than who we’ve played so far.”

UNH could not find the momentum and offensive pressure they had utilized in the past four games in the opening 45 minutes of play, and the results did not favor them.

The ‘Cats opened the first half of play with one shot compared to Columbia’s five, and spent considerable minutes trapped in their own defensive zone with the Lions hemming the ‘Cats in deep.

Columbia’s pressure allowed for Bosua to create space from nearly 10 yards out and put one past Pesci from the lower left side to give the Lions a 1-0 lead at 35:20 of the first half.

“Good connecting team, organized,” Hubbard said on the challenges Columbia brought. “Definitely had a plan, an idea of how to execute things. I’m proud of the way our guys were able to sort of handle them. But Columbia’s a good team, they’ll do good things this year.”

UNH’s passing became a key facet in the team’s overall play, and in the second half, the trend continued.

The ‘Cats were unable to find and break seams in Columbia’s defense to reach the attacking zone, instead sending balls into traffic and causing breakouts to end abruptly for most of the first and second periods.

UNH will next host Holy Cross on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium.