UNH partners with ARMI institute

Close





Filed under Breaking news, News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

UNH has recently expanded its research capabilities into the world of biotechnology, due to its new partnership with the Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute (ARMI) which opened its doors in Manchester, New Hampshire, over the summer.

According to Dean Michael Decelle of UNH Manchester, ARMI, a non-profit organization that was sponsored by various educational and industrial partners and an $80 million grant from the Department of Defense, has the intent of paving the way for regenerative medicine. Their technology is produced in hopes of restoring form and function to soldiers who have been injured in combat and decrease wait times for patients in need of organ transplants.

Inventor Dean Kamen and his Manchester-based company, DEKA Research and Development, are leading the institute. Kamen, who is best known for his invention of the Segway and FIRST robotics, has used DEKA before to delve into biotechnology with the invention of a prosthetic arm that allows for multiple advanced arm movements.

According to Decelle, the partnership between ARMI and both the Durham and Manchester campuses will give the schools a competitive edge for receiving grants in the future.

“Our vision is that we see an increasing amount of interest in the academic programs,” Decelle said during a phone interview early Friday evening.

The range of degree programs that relate to and can benefit from this partnership include bioengineering, biotechnology (available at UNH Manchester), biochemistry and mechanical engineering. Decelle stressed the hope that the University of New Hampshire will be become a “magnet” for majors that can bring more young people into the regeneration industry.

According to Decelle, also the chief workforce officer for ARMI, ARMI is located in Manchester due to a desire to make the city a hub of regenerative medicine, an “emerging industry [ARMI] is trying to be a leader in.”

Decelle also noted that he is responsible for running the nationwide workforce development plan.

He praised the state of New Hampshire for its “great assets” to the world of technology. UNH, he said, has a high-quality curriculum and a good relationship with the state’s community college system, which can increase opportunities for students all over the state desiring to be involved in research. In addition, the partnership with Kamen for research will attract aspiring engineers of biotechnology to the University of New Hampshire.

While the non-profit has yet to create any products, they are working on the necessary tools to start the process. First, they need to produce the manufacturing technology for “handling large amounts of tissue and keeping it alive,” Decelle said.

Some students are already buzzing about the new opportunities that will arise as a result of this partnership. Sophomore bioengineering major Joshua Cote, a Manchester native, is already familiar with DEKA, and described it as his “dream job.”

According to Cote, learning that DEKA and UNH are becoming involved in biotechnology felt like the universe falling together, telling him to transfer to the University of New Hampshire from UMass Lowell.

Cote aspires to get involved with ARMI as soon as possible, and stressed that, “The goals of ARMI are interesting, cutting-edge and something that any aspiring bioengineer like me would love to be a part of.”

While ARMI may seem like something just for students and graduates of biotechnology and engineering, the institute is interdisciplinary. As Decelle said, it’s “not just about the biology…It’s about integrating complex systems” and creating something revolutionary right here in New Hampshire.