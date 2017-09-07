From the editor’s desk: The Christensen shower

I can still remember the tears streaming down my face in the claustrophobic, poorly lit shower of the 10th floor Christensen bathroom as I gasped for air between every dry heave.

“If you say shampoo got in your eyes, they won’t know that you just spent fifteen minutes sobbing in a shower stall,” I thought to myself.

It was my first official day of college and I was heartbroken. I had spent the last five days camping at PAWs which allowed me to push down my true feelings about leaving home. But if there’s one thing I learned that day, it’s that you can’t hide anything in a communal bathroom. Not even tears.

After what felt like years, I finally mustered up the courage to stop crying uncontrollably. I got out of the shower and performed my first-ever walk of shame back to my room. I remember being horribly embarrassed to be in a robe in front of the dads moving their children in who were kicked out of the rooms because they didn’t know how to organize makeup and properly hang command hooks, who all saw right through my shampoo-eyed act. I was mortified, I was dripping and I just wanted to go home.

My parents, who had come back to campus that day to help me officially unpack after my wilderness adventure, could tell something was wrong as soon as I stepped into the L-shaped dungeon I would have to live in with someone I barely knew. As soon as they asked me what was wrong, I broke down on my mom’s shoulder. The only thing I remember thinking was that I thought I was stronger than this. I never expected to be that sad.

I had always prided myself in being the life of the party. I was a happy-go-lucky, attention-seeking eighteen-year-old who swore on her life that she would die before she went to school anywhere close to home (but ended up only an hour-and-a-half away). I didn’t even cry when I saw “The Notebook.” I had always dreamed of getting far away from my small-town, Massachusetts suburb and never looking back. But when I was faced with the reality of it, I crumbled.

That day was exactly three years ago, but it feels like 50. And now I am a senior, and I never want to leave.

In the past three years at UNH, I have accomplished more than I ever thought possible. I have made incredible friendships and connections with people I never would have met if I had not gone here. I have grown in unpredictable ways and have only become better in my time as a Wildcat. And it all started with my snot-nosed self heaving loudly on my mother’s shoulder and begging for her to take me home.

I’ve thought about it a lot and I think college is one of the weirdest things there is. You spend 18 years, more often than not, surrounded by people who you have known forever, who love and take care of you and then one day your family drops you in an unfamiliar place with boxes of laundry detergent and textbooks that you don’t understand, and they just leave. Then all of the sudden you are alone and you’re forced to survive.

Class of 2021, I have a little secret for you: College is hard. It’s the most rewarding and life-changing experience you will ever have, but it’s no easy ride. And my biggest advice to you is to take comfort in the fact that it is totally okay and normal to be unhappy or unsure at first. Because no one expects you to find your place and figure everything out right away, so you shouldn’t expect that either.

Luckily UNH has plenty of ways to make you feel right at home as a Wildcat, such as clubs, organizations, sports and residential life. But even if you find the club of your dreams, don’t be discouraged if it takes a while to settle in. The best part about this place is that there’s a spot for everyone, but you can never rush perfection. The only way to truly find yourself here is to let it happen naturally, to take risks and to remember that you will find your place here in time. ‘

Sometimes I think about that day in the shower, and how many times I stood in that exact spot for the rest of that year without tears streaming down my face while practicing my A cappella songs. I remember how my best friend Isabelle and I would paint our nails in the same hallway I faced judgements from confused parents. How the RA who made me nervous to break the rules at first is now one of my best friends. How the 10th floor lounge where I embarrassed myself at my first hall meeting by putting my foot in my mouth was the same place that I watched snowstorms with my hall mates and ate Mei Wei for the very first time. And how that L-shaped dungeon I once knew was the same room that I cried to leave on the last day of finals freshman year. Because the scary and unknown place my parents dropped me off in slowly but surely became my home. I would do anything to be there again.

One of my favorite quotes is by author John Green from his book “Paper Towns,” that states, “It is so hard to leave until you leave. And then it is the easiest goddamned thing in the world.” It’s hard to leave home and figure life out, and it’s even harder to fake a smile while doing it. Take it from me, the once-heartbroken freshman who now sits behind an editor’s desk, in charge of the paper I used to read in my Christensen bed. If you asked me three years ago, I’d never say I’d be here, but life had other plans for me. And once I did the hardest thing I ever had to do and left my mother’s shoulder, the rest was easy.