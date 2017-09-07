Local band Slow Coyote to start recording new material soon

Filed under Arts

If you’re on the lookout for some new music, Slow Coyote, a local three-man Seacoast band, is set to release a new album late December.

The band already has a self-released debut album, “Slow Coyote,” that came out earlier this year. The name of the upcoming album is still a work in progress, according to the band.

“We are kind of a jam-band, so we just record the music live and then overdub the vocals. It’s not really the best quality, but it’s a more honest way to record,” Slow Coyote’s singer and songwriter Lucas Heyoka said. The band records in their studio in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, according to Heyoka.

“I usually write all of the songs,” Heyoka said. “We kind of play them through and then add other musical parts. Sometimes we don’t really change the song that much from the original, but sometimes we do add some different stuff. Usually I just write all the music on my acoustic and then write lyrics over that. I write a lot of poetry, so I try to make the lyrics have meaning in some way.”

Heyoka has been writing music for about seven years, and Slow Coyote has only been together since May 2016. Currently, Graham Duval is the band’s drummer and Justin Uhlig is the bassist.

“When we started it was pretty rough. No one really knew about us and we (sucked) pretty bad, but we played a lot and we kept playing. We booked shows in various places and just kept playing,” said Heyoka.

Heyoka also has been on the other side of the industry and has experience booking shows for other bands.

Heyoka graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 2012 and during his time at UNH, he played in a band through his junior and senior year, but the band broke up after Heyoka took some time off for travel. Currently, he says a typical day varies from show to show.

“I try to bring my van to every show, so we can pack a bunch of people and show up with a crew of our friends, which makes it way more fun. People think you’re cooler because you have a touring vehicle. That’s been our recent thing since I got the van in May,” he said.

Slow Coyote’s upcoming album will be available for purchase through their band website, but they also have a BandCamp account from which their music can be downloaded.

“We usually hangout before a show and party, go to the show and party more, and then find a party after the show,” Heyoka said.