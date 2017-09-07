From the editor’s desk: Choosing the side of journalism

Filed under Columns, Editorial, Opinions

In the journalism field, you are taught a couple things right up front:

-Never, and I mean never, make stuff up.



-Attribute and triple-fact check everything you find.



-Be skeptical of everything you find until proven true.



-Always remain unbiased in every situation you write about.



Number four truly is the golden rule. Here at The New Hampshire, we have a code of ethics and in that code of ethics is a statute that reads, “Editors and reporters should avoid all conflicts of interest.” We take this statute very seriously, to the point where reporters are not even allowed to write stories regarding their friends or groups they are involved in in order to remain unbiased. No members of staff are allowed to be a part of political organizations, and we even refrain from having them outwardly support political candidates to refrain from biases. Sometimes this gets sticky, because even though we are journalists here, we are people too, with opinions and beliefs, and sometimes it is hard to put that aside for a story, but we always try to do our best. And like most things in the world, this will make some people happy, and others angry.

As some of you may know, this past May, the University of New Hampshire saw some intense times involving racism. As some of you also may know, The New Hampshire had already left for summer break when these events ensued, so we did not have a chance to talk about this subject…until now.

As the editor of TNH, I received a lot of questions from my peers, friends and family about these events and how we as an organization would handle the topic come fall semester due to our status as a non partisan, independent student newspaper. And I just said what I was taught to believe: we will handle it in the unbiased manner we were taught to.

On page one, we have published a story by Staff Writer Jordyn Haime regarding the implementation of a Presidential Task Force on Campus Climate that has been brought about after the incidents this past May. On the page, in the text and in the cutlines, you will find that we have decided to use unbiased language such as “allegedly” and refrain from putting opinionated adjectives into phrases like “bad” or “good.”

You may be waiting for me to announce my side, but I’m not going to do that for one simple reason: I am the editor of a newspaper. I do not take sides.

Some of you reading that may be offended because we do not outwardly say whether or not we believe that these actions are okay or not, which may seem like we are inherently siding with the other. However, I hope that you understand in times like these the importance of good, unbiased journalism, and why we as an organization must handle these issues the way that we do.

Let me make something clear: TNH, as an organization, in no way supports the degradation of people. But we also do not support any other social justice, anti-social justice, republican, democrat or anything. The only things we support are free speech, news and the use of the AP style book.

South African social rights activist Desmond Mpilo Tutu once said, “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor,” and though I understand where he was coming from, I am not sure that applies to respected news outlets.

Unbiased and informative news, in my personal opinion, is extremely important in times of social turmoil and hardships. By TNH producing content that is neutral and factually accurate, it allows readers to form their own, well-educated opinions about the issues at hand without our views getting in the way. We at TNH pride ourselves in producing unbiased and factually accurate news for the UNH student body and Seacoast areas.

This is not to say that individuals who work here do not have opinions about situations like the one at hand, it just means that we as a paper have decided to put our opinions aside in order to give our readers a chance to form their own opinions based off of facts. So though you may think we have chosen a certain side, remember that the only side we have chosen is that of unbiased news.

You may not like that this is how we handle our newspaper, and that’s ok. In fact, having opinions and being able to express them is one of the beauties of living in this country. But before you jump to conclusions about who we are as people beneath the text, remember that we are journalists on these pages, first and foremost, and as long as I am the editor, we will continue to abide by that code.

Colleen Irvine

Executive Editor

