TNH Travels: a news editor while in London

Filed under Arts, Columns, Opinions

If I had looked down past my black boots to the pavement beneath my feet, I would have seen the, “look left,” warning printed on the grey tarmac, but I didn’t. I looked right, as I have since I learned to cross the street two decades ago and proceeded to walk into the crossing. A black taxi sped through the intersection. Seeing it in my peripheral vision, I hastened backwards, inhaling as it whizzed by. It’s been four days since I arrived in London and I still can’t seem to cross the street. The city around me bustles. It’s busier than the small New England roads I am accustomed to, but aside from the many near fatal road crossing incidents in the last 48 hours, it is the immense diversity of people around me I find the most surprising.

Portobello Road stretches out before me. My eyes follow the pastel yellow, pink, purple and blue storefronts until the hill curves and the colors disappear from sight. It is the first day of blue sky since touchdown, and despite the biting wind, the sun feels warm on my face. I make my way through the vendors slowly. Tables of bronze stopwatches, postcards with London’s most famous tourist destinations, magnets, and wooden phone cases fill the sidewalk.

I pause at a table near the end of the long street, its surface completely concealed by scarves. “You okay?” the young man working the table inquires. I smile in affirmation, knowing now he is not really questioning my well-being, he is just greeting me. His slang is typical, but his accent is not British. I look up; his cheeks and the top of his head are covered by a fur Eskimo hat secured under his chin. His arms are intertwined and crossed over his chest, hugging in the warmth trying to escape his thin windbreaker.

“I’m from Bangladesh,” he says, “I’ve lived here for 10 years, but it is still cold for me.”

Our conversation is short as the man in the fur hat wants to sell me scarves, and I having few pounds left, am not in the position of purchasing one.

London is home to over 8 million people. Around 41 percent of its towering population is comprised of ethnicities from around the world, making it an extensive melting pot. Listening to the conversations around me, I hear the sound of the iconic British accent is often outnumbered by others from across the globe. French, Indian, Italian and German intonations fill Portobello’s crowded sidewalks and emanate through the rest of the cities’ streets. I continue my trek through the hilly market, stopping periodically when a necklace or leather bound book catches my attention. An Iraqi man tries to sell me a silver ring, promising its sterling sphere was hand crafted, where though, he does not know. “It’s a cold day and business is slow,” the man says, holding up the plastic turquoise stone, “I will give it to you for only 12 pounds, it’s a real jewel!”

Perhaps the towering attractions, backwards traffic, and sheer magnitude of London distracted me from the inconspicuous elements of its daily life. But here, on Portobello Road, the intermingling people tossing their heads back laughing, walking hand in hand or pushing strollers humanizes London and shares with its company pieces of the city they may neglect in their search for Big Ben.