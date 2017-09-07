Album Review: Queen of the Stone Age by Villains

Filed under Arts

Following up their 2013 album, “Like Clockwork,” Palm Desert band, Queens of the Stone Age (QOTSA), has returned in 2017 with a new effort titled “Villains.” Born from the death of rock band, Kyuss, in the mid-1990s, QOTSA separated themselves as a force to be reckoned with in their 1998 self-titled album — my personal favorite. With this album, the band showcased dense and muddy guitar work with mysterious, drug inspired lyrics sung by lead singer Joshua Homme. After their first three albums though, the band somewhat strayed away from that sound, especially in 2013’s “Like Clockwork,” where the band took a darker and moodier approach that was met with much praise, by myself included.

For this 2017 record though, the band decided to team up with highly recognized music producer Mark Ronson, who’s known for producing albums such as Black Lips’ “Arabia Mountain,” Action Bronson’s “Mr. Wonderful” and, of course, Adele’s albums “19” and “25.” From hearing this news, I had no clue what direction the album would be going in.

The opening track for the album, “Feet Don’t Fail Me Now,” is a pretty hard-hitting song that features pounding drums as well as some stylish guitar work. The song builds up with a complex arrangement of synthesizers and then kicks into gear with some pretty simple drumming. The guitar riffs and drum work come together to make it the most upbeat song since their 2007 release “Era Vulgaris.” Sadly though, this is the only song that I continue to go back to for another listen.

“The Way You Used to Do” shows up second on the track list and was one of the singles the band teased leading up to the album drop. This is where the album starts to lose my interest. As upbeat and danceable as the tune is, it just falls very flat. The light and fun guitars, paired with undertones, lackluster drumming and singing make the song very mediocre. In my opinion, the song lacks any sort of energy and marks the downward spiral into dullness that the album takes.

Skipping ahead over the drab third track to the fourth, “Fortress,” that is arguably the worst song by the band I’ve listen to. From the opening lines “Your heart is like a fortress, you keep your feelings locked away,” it’s almost as if the song is featured in a Disney movie. The lyrics just keep on getting cheesier with the chorus, “Every fortress falls, It is not the end, It ain’t if you fall, But how you rise that says who you really are.” And the song continues down hill when Homme crams in another awkward line of cliché wisdom saying, “Everyone faces darkness on their own, as I have done so will you.” Though most of the general public can relate to Homme’s piece of advice, the feels practically forced into the song.

In my opinion, it seems that “Fortress,” looks to convey the hardships that served as Homme’s source of inspiration for the album “Like Clockwork.” Unlike that album though, this track sadly fails to convey or capture any sort of feeling. The only redeeming quality of this song is the smooth guitar work found at the very end of it.

Skipping over the forgettable track “Head Like a Haunted House,” which sounds like something that could’ve been on “Era Vulgaris,” we’re left with another one of the few relatively listenable tracks on the album: “Un-Reborn Again.” As good as the song is, it doesn’t get good until around three and a half minutes into the nearly seven minute long track. Once we hit this mark, the music becomes thicker and sucks you into more of a dream-like state complete with violins and subtle saxophones.

The last three tracks follow the same formula; pretty smooth and easy on the ears, but very forgettable. Overall, the album lacks the lyrical depth that can be found on their previous record and also lacks the high energy and catchy riffs that made them popular in the late ‘90s and early 2000s.