Always Anita: a message to fellow Wildcats

Close





Filed under Columns, Opinions

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Growing up, I have always been the “bigger” girl in any of my friend groups and it never really bothered me until I came to college. Then as my freshman year rolled around, so did the tears down my cheeks. Everyone has a rough transition into college, no matter what their background is yet there are some of us that have traits, or other aspects about us that make the difficult life change just that much harder.

My first friend on campus was a girl who wasn’t the societal ‘skinny’ or ‘popular’ and we lived in the same hall, so those two small similarities brought us together. Sadly they weren’t enough to keep us together, and she and I parted our ways. Once again I was left alone, but it wasn’t long before I met another friend in one of my overwhelming intro lecture classes. She too wasn’t the societal “skinny” and she constantly referred to herself as a “plus sized girl.” Over time we started hanging out more and more, and things were slowly getting better for me, here at UNH.

I spoke too soon.

It wasn’t long after things seemed calm, that she started meeting guys off of Tinder, the app she slowly was spending an increasing amount of time on. She was practically glued to her phone, swiping through the sea of men on her phone, to the point where I was shocked whenever she’d look up to talk to me. Anyway, I digress. The first man she met came over her dorm on Halloween. Being my favorite holiday, I always get dressed up whether or not I have anything to do. That year I was a ‘surgeon with a surgery gone wrong,’ in bloody scrubs, and fake scars on my face. I went through this phase where I was obsessed with special effects makeup and wanted to go to college for it, so I had stocked up on all of this expensive material, and needless to say I looked terrifying; in a good way.

He pulled up and I was the one sent out to go fetch him. Together we walked to her dorm and in her room, her, the Tinder guy and I sat and chatted about life. Right in front of me, she introduced me as her “fat friend” and this guy who said something along the lines of “I’d say she was your DUFF but I can’t tell if she’s naturally ugly or it’s just her makeup.”

I wasn’t in the room much longer, long enough to comprehend what just happened, before she kicked me out.

I didn’t hear from her for a few days until I saw her in the class we both had on Wednesday nights. There she approached me and blamed me for the terrible sexual encounter she had. It was my fault and somehow my looks turned him off and didn’t allow for them to have a good time in bed. Having no other friends on campus I just apologized and we moved on.

Less than a month later guy number two rolled around.

With him, just like the previous one, I was the chauffeur in a way, forced to go pick him up from a nearby parking lot and walk him straight to her dorm. He was nicer, and claimed that being a southern gentleman is where his kindness came from. Despite this, he would still turn out to be a less-than-kind man.

Once again, I was introduced as the DUFF but this time instead of a snarky comment, he just laughed, claiming to have “swiped left” on me on Tinder, but regretting it because my best friend was “beyond hot.” This time, I left and never came back as a chauffeur. She and I fell apart, and it wasn’t because I stopped talking to her, I didn’t. I just refused to be introduced as her “fat friend.” Now, I have a new best friend, whom I knew since the first day of school and lived in my hall, but I didn’t get close to until spring semester of my freshman year. Yet, my old name still haunts me. In more indirect ways.

The two of us would hang out every weekend sophomore year, as many college students do, and my best friend doesn’t know this, but I oftentimes I would end up crying myself to sleep after a night out. Why, you may ask? Let’s just say my old title as DUFF would really get tattooed onto my forehead each and every one of those weekends. Guys would approach me and ask me for her number. As sophomore year progressed I made an account on Tinder to find more people to hang with, hoping that once we found a constant group to hang out with the DUFF title would leave. Yet the opposite happened. Guys would match with me asking for her number and would lash out at me when I refused to share it with them.

So there I was, a DUFF on the weekends and the forced wingwoman on the week days. Even when I got rid of the pictures I had with her (which were and still are the majority of pictures I have of myself) things didn’t get any better.

Maybe one day I will tell my best friend this, but until then, I put my deepest thoughts with you, Wildcats.

Anita Kotowicz

DESIGN EDITOR

If you want advice from Anita, tweet her @Ask_AJK