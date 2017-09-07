Horton hears a makeover: Lobby recieves ‘extensive’ update

News

Students walking into Horton Hall on Monday, Aug. 28, were greeted with a big surprise: the small lobby on the first floor had been completely replaced with a student common area complete with seats, tables, outlets and a large table in the middle for students to do work in between classes.

Around the corner of the new common area are more break out spaces with seats built into and along the walls of the first floor that give students increased area in the hallways before or after class. This in turn limits the traffic of students that gave Horton an overcrowded feel.

UNH Facilities Project Management Director Brenda Whitmore said renovations to Horton have been going on since 2012.

“Extensive renovations in Horton Hall began as early as 2012-14 when we, as a team, tackled the second and third floor classrooms, common areas and offices,” Whitmore said.

According to Whitmore, the fourth floor, common areas, classrooms and offices were renovated in 2015. In 2016, more focus was placed on the lower level of the building and upgraded with major technology.

“In 2017 we undertook and completed the first-floor phase I renovations,” Whitmore said.

Aside from the new student lounge renovations and new seating in the hallways, additions to Horton include mechanical system upgrades, direct digital control of heating and ventilation systems, energy efficient lighting upgrades, audio visual upgrades, wireless and life safety, along with updated finishes.

According to Whitmore, the additions that the renovations bring to Horton are considered life safety upgrades. These include new fire alarm systems, an emergency egress upgrade, common area and office upgrades.

Students have taken a liking to the new renovations in the building. In addition to the safety these upgrades provide, some have also found it brings the building an additional component of comfort.

“I’m in Horton a lot, and [the renovations] seem nice,” senior history major Cory Tasley said.

“I always come to these corners because they’re comfy,” sophomore Gwen Fifield said.

According to Whitmore, the newest improvements to Horton will not be the last.

“[There is] always something in planning for Horton and all our buildings on campus. There is always the need to maintain, upgrade and enhance as new technology is developed and implemented into the instructional pedagogy,” Whitmore explained.

Whitmore said the university has already invested over $7.6 million dollars into improvements to Horton since 2012, with more improvements to the remaining classrooms and office spaces on the first floor to come this summer if funding for the projects continue.

When it comes to prioritizing what aspects of the building gets renovated, it always comes down to safety.

“Life safety is always front and center for UNH, and there is a time to every season, buildings that are used a lot like Horton take a great deal of wear and tear and they needed to be updated and refreshed on a regular basis,” Whitmore said.

The renovations of Horton and Hamilton Smith are part of a “campus-wide renovation plan and cycle,” according to Whitmore, and the renovations have not been limited to academic buildings.

“There have, of course, been many major renovations to dining halls, dorms and residential apartments as well. Congreve Hall, Fairchild, Mills Hall, new apartment buildings at the Gables, along with Handler, Peterson and Haaland Halls, to name a few,” Whitmore said.

“It is always satisfying to deliver to the New Hampshire community, on time, on budget, quality renovations and new buildings,” Whitmore said. “This improves the overall experience to all at UNH, faculty, staff, students and the general public.”