Hop + grind hopeful for September premiere

Aaron Soroa, STAFF WRITER
September 7, 2017
Filed under Features, News

News spread last March that Hop + grind, a new restaurant specializing in burgers and craft beers, would be opening in Durham in the coming months. According to head chef and owner Bobby Marcotte, the restaurant that aims to bring well-crafted burgers, local beers, fun snacks and delicious fries, hopes to open by the end of September.

  Marcotte is currently the executive chef and general manager of Tuckaway Tavern and Butchery in Raymond, New Hampshire. He recently won two stints on the popular Food Network show, “Guy’s Grocery Games.” He made it important to note that “[Hop + grind] is an entirely different concept [from Tuckaway Tavern], however, our burger will be ground and crafted daily in the butchery at Tuckaway.”

Marcotte added that “…the vibe of the spot, the quality and creativeness of the burgers, the locally crafted beer and the authenticity of our brand is really going to be what makes Hop + grind.”

Originally, Marcotte had hoped to open Hop + grind, which will be located on the ground level of Madbury Commons, by the beginning of the school year.

“The restaurant is not open yet for a variety of reasons, but mainly because we are making sure we get it done to the absolute best of our ability. It will be well worth the wait,” Marcotte said.

According to Marcotte, the main focus of the restaurant’s menu is going to be burgers and beer. The bar will serve wine and local craft beers, but will not serve liquor.

“We are considering ourselves more of a food destination rather than a late-night drinking spot,” Marcotte said.

  Although he is unsure on what time the restaurant and bar will close, Marcotte said that it will “probably close somewhere around 11 p.m.”

Currently, Hop + grind is in the hiring process in anticipation for its grand opening. Marcotte explained that Hop + grind is “still accepting video resumes” via Facebook Messenger. Students interested in applying need to answer three questions via a video of themselves, and send them to Hop + grind’s messenger. The questions include, “What is Hop + grind?,” “What makes you unique?,”and “What was the best thing you ever ate, and why?”

Hop + grind will be making an appearance at U-Day, on Sept. 12. Marcotte also mentioned that he has a “cool interactive surprise as we approach opening day.” He also wanted to remind the Durham community that, “Students and residents alike should all be looking forward to a brand new innovative dining experience where we are turning burgers on their heads. In short, look forward to a great experience.”

 

 

