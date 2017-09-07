Coffee brewed with hospitality: Durham’s newest java joint stapled as more than a cup of joe

Saxbys Coffee is a shop where good coffee is met with local hospitality.





Filed under News

UNH Paul College alumna and café executive officer (CEO) Trisha Crowe believes that Saxbys Coffee, Durham’s newest café, is not just a spot for java, but is a company fueled by hospitality and great coffee.

According to Crowe, what sets Saxbys apart is their hiring system, which gauges potential employees on their personalities and friendliness. She said they look for potential employees who not only know how to make all their beverages, but someone who is outgoing and kind

The Philadelphia-based coffee shop, which prides itself on great coffee, delicious food and a welcoming environment, opened its newest location on 17 Madbury Rd. on Friday, Aug. 25, and has since been booming with business, according to Crowe.

The local Saxbys team is primarily made up of student employees. Even Crowe graduated from the Paul College of Business and Economics last spring with a degree in hospitality management.

“[Business] is really good,” Crowe said. “We have a really nice mix of students, families, teens—it’s great.”

Crowe also said that the town of Durham has been great about welcoming a new coffee shop, while noting how surprised she is by how fast Saxbys is gaining popularity. She said that this location is the third new café to open this summer and there are two more set to open shortly, stretching Saxbys across nine states. This location is the first in New England.

Saxbys is a young company, and with that brand in mind, the management team has kept the menu and café layouts modern. The café features bright colors, an open floor plan and contemporary furniture. With a small coffee selling for $1.95 and a large for $2.50, there are also a selection of 16 specialty lattes available with prices starting at $4.00. Saxbys also has a small selection of breakfast and lunch sandwiches along with a variety of pastries. The chicken avocado sandwich sells for $8.99, making it the most expensive item on the menu.

To compare, Breaking New Grounds sells a small coffee for $1.79 and a large $2.29 in a to-go cup or you can buy a coffee to enjoy in the dining area with a refill for $1.79. At Aroma Joe’s, there are four sizes of coffee to chose from, ranging from $2.25 to $3. Aroma Joe’s sells breakfast sandwiches that are much cheaper than at Saxbys’, while Breaking New Grounds does not serve sandwiches. All three vendors carry a variety of baked goods for similar prices.

Managers at Aroma Joe’s and Breaking New Grounds could not be reached for comment by deadline.

As most residents of Durham know, the town is highly saturated with coffee locations. When asked if there was a challenge to bringing a new shop into town, Crowe said business has been great regardless. She described a comparative analysis test that herself and others took part in before opening day in which they found that the demand hasn’t really changed. If other shops are doing well, then Saxbys is doing well and vice versa.

“It [the café] is beautiful, you can see right into the café, it’s on a main street. It’s a perfect location,” Crowe said, adding that the location can help boost business with students walking to class and people driving down the busy Madbury Road.

“Like I said before, we have a great mix of people coming in here,” she explained. “I think it’s all about having an open mind and an open community.”