On the Spot:Jake Adams

Courtesy of UNH.edu

Jake Adams never thought he would find himself in the position of chairperson of the Student Activity Fee Committee (SAFC). The junior business major and English minor joined Student Senate because of his love for politics, but due to some position turnover, his path in SAFC has lead him all the way to the top.

“I’ve always been interested in finances, so this position and this committee always came a little more naturally to me,” Adams said. “I started out as a business officer in Student Senate, made my way to a chief financial officer and found my way in the chairperson position back in January.”

Adams explained how this fund is created by the students, for the students.

The student activity fee goes into funding events all over campus, big and small, from SCOPE concerts to guest speakers and poetry nights. SAFC funds over 200 different organizations with money students pay in their student activity fee. According to Adams, each student pays $89 which results in approximately $1.3 million each school year.

Adams notes that one of SAFC’s major changes is trying to get the word out about what they do. He says that students and community members don’t really know about it and if they do, they don’t know what they do as a whole.

It’s no surprise that this job can come with a lot of stresses as students are overseeing such a large budget, but Adams finds the job to be incredibly rewarding.

“All these events that get put out there, and helping these organizations put on these big events and watching Durham become a better place with them is super rewarding,” Adams said.

After college, Adams wants to work in the business and finance industry. He loves what he does now, but would like to focus on his concentration in the Paul College of Business and Economics, which is Information Systems and Databases.