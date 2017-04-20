Kappa Delta gets confident outside Dimond

Gates Macpherson/ STAFF (Left to right) Kappa Delta members Kat Fecto, Amanda D’Arezzo, Molly Wallace, Meghan Bailer, Caitlyn Pagnottaro spread confidence to the UNH student body during Confidence Week.





Filed under News, Showcase

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

This week, members of Kappa Delta will be handing out balloons, coffee and compliments to UNH students as part of a nationwide event that takes place at universities with Kappa Delta chapters, according to Kappa Delta Vice President of Public Relations Erica Santaniello.

The event, referred to as Confidence Week, takes place from Monday, April 17 to Friday, April 21, outside of Dimond Library from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. as a part of Kappa Delta’s Confidence Coalition. The event is targeted at all students and aims to promote confidence on campus.

“Every day we try and pass out something as an incentive to the UNH community so that way it will make their day, make them happy, that type of thing,” Santaniello said. “For Kappa Delta we have a brand, and confidence is the whole platform of our sorority…”

According to Santaniello, the event is also a way for the sorority to attract new members who normally wouldn’t think about joining Greek life.

Kappa Delta member Brenna Goldberg recalled a student who rushed the sorority in part because of the positive messages they saw Kappa Delta promoting.

“During recruitment in the fall, I talked to someone… about this event and they said that they started taking more interest in Kappa Delta and… in Greek life overall because we have such a positive message, and because it’s a different kind of philanthropy,” Goldberg said.

Kappa Delta’s philanthropies, which include raising money for Prevent Child Abuse America and the New Hampshire Children’s Trust, also take place on a more local level outside of UNH’s campus. As part of their promotion of confidence, the sorority works with local Girl Scout troops through confidence-building activities.

“Being a part of Kappa Delta, everyone builds each other up,” member Amanda D’Arezzo said. “People don’t usually stop and think about what makes them confident.”

The goal of Confidence Week is to promote confidence for all students and being confident means something different to each sorority member. For Jules Rinaldi, confidence is about feeling comfortable in your own skin.

“Confidence is trying to look your best but also feel like your best self, so you feel comfortable in your own skin and that way when you feel comfortable, everyone around you will feel your confidence. That’s what confidence is to me,” Rinaldi said.

For Mary Hurley, it’s believing in yourself.

“Believe in yourself, and believe in everything you do and that you think you’ll make the right choices to be the best person,” Hurley said.