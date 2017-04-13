Musing on Music: “Strait Up”





Most of you know by now that I’m a big fan of romantic music. However, the fact that most of his songs focus on the theme of love and romance are not the main reason that I’m such a fan of George Strait. I’m actually a fan of his songs because they often involve puns, whether in the title and chorus or throughout the song. I might be an even bigger fan of puns in general than of romance. It definitely explains why I love my punster boyfriend so much (at least partly).

“Well, excuse me, but I think you’ve got my chair./No, that one’s not taken, I don’t mind/If you sit here, I’ll be glad to share./ Yeah, it’s usually packed here on Friday nights./Oh, if you don’t mind, could I talk you out of a light?”

A sense of humor is extremely important to me, not just in life, but in the music I listen to, the books I read, and the movies and television that I watch. In “Pride and Prejudice”, Elizabeth Bennet says “I dearly love to laugh” and I wholeheartedly agree. Laughter is absolutely the best medicine – to pretty much anything. If you read my Stress Less column a few years ago, you’d know that it’s been medically proved that laughter reduces stress and releases hormones in the body that improve mood and help heal the body, including reducing physical pain. I’m no scientist, but that seems really cool.

“Well, thank you, could I drink you a buy?/ Oh, listen to me, what I mean is can I buy you a drink?/ Anything you please./Oh, you’re welcome, well, I don’t think I caught your name./Are you waiting for someone to meet you here?/That makes two of us. Glad you came.”

That said, if you can combine romance and humor into a song, I’m very pleased. I’ve found that many artists of the Country music variety have a knack for doing just that. Which is part of why it’s my go-to genre. For instance, in this song, Strait uses a constant barrage of pick-up lines while at the same time stumbling over what to say to the attractive woman he has just met. Luckily, he comes off charming enough that it seems to work by the end of the song.

“No, I don’t know the name of the band, but they’re good./Aren’t they, would you like to dance?/Yeah, I like this song too,/It reminds me of you and me/Baby, do you think there’s a chance/That later on I could drive you home?/No, I don’t mind at all.”

It’s also humorous because with the continual pick-up lines, some of them merge into each other, starting off as the ending of one and becoming the beginning of the second. The song is cute and effortless with a slow, romantic beat and music backing. This is a fun song and definitely worth a listen. Enjoy!

“Oh, I like you too and to tell you the truth:/That wasn’t my chair after all.”

Follow Gabrielle on Twitter @bookworkwillow.