White Rose Campaign spreads sexual assault awareness

Filed under News

The brothers of Lambda Chi Alpha (Lambda Chi) are partnering with Sexual Harassment and Rape Prevention Program (SHARPP) to raise awareness for sexual assault on campus at UNH from April 11 – 13.

Every April, SHARPP takes part in an event called the “UNH White Ribbon Campaign.” In an effort to work together with SHARPP to raise awareness for sexual assault on campus, Lambda Chi created the “White Rose Campaign.”

“Our White Rose Campaign provides white roses, which are our chapter’s flowers, all over campus to show that men can give a girl a rose without expecting sexual favors in return,” External Vice President and Philanthropy Chair Tyler Drisko said.

The brothers of Lambda Chi began handing out white roses in return for a donation to SHARPP at their table in the MUB on Tuesday, April 11 and will continue this event to raise awareness of sexual assault through Thursday, April 13 from 12-2 p.m.. In addition, they will also be handing out brownies to those who pledge to end sexual assault on campus. All of the proceeds will go to SHARPP.

“We have continually been a partner with SHARPP but this year is our first time as a part of this event,” sophomore and president of Lambda Chi, Richard Barnett, said.

According to SHARPP’S webpage, “The UNH White Ribbon Campaign works towards inspiring men at UNH to ‘Be Part of the Solution’ of helping to end violence against women on campus and throughout their lives.”

The goal is for Lambda Chi to help market for SHARPP’s events during the month of April and, in exchange, SHARPP is going to help talk about the fraternity’s White Rose Campaign.

“For fraternities specifically, it is a great look to partner with an organization like SHARPP,” sophomore and the academic chair of Lambda Chi, Matt Keane, said. “As bad as this sounds, people have a bad stigma against frats so this can help us end that. It’s the perfect partnership.”

Junior Gabby Jordan is one of the many female students who showed her support by signing the pledge to end sexual assault.

“I’ve heard about this campaign from one of my friends in Lambda,” Jordan said. “And I really like what it stands for.”

The UNH White Ribbon Campaign is one of many events SHARPP has during this month, according to Zachary Ahmad-Kahloon, the male victim program coordinator and educator of SHARPP.

According to their website, UNH SHARPP will also be conducting other events in light of Sexual Awareness month, those being a new campaign called Wildcats STOP Street Harassment, hosting their seventh annual Anti-Violence Rally and Walk, and providing a free campus-wide screening of a Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Discussion Series all as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

“The UNH White Ribbon Campaign is just one of many ways we are engaging with the UNH community to end domestic and sexual violence,” Ahmad-Kahloon said. “This one campaign focuses on men pledging to end violence against women because there is a huge amount of violence that occurs within that framework.”