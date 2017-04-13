Pitas with the president:UNH President Mark Huddleston shares pitas and conversation with students





UNH President Mark Huddleston hosted Free Pitas with Mark on one fo the nicest days so far in 2017. The event was used as a connection between the president and the estimated 150 students that showed up to eat a free pita sandwich at the new Pita Pit trailer.

“This is an opportunity to interact with students,” Huddleston said. “I don’t get to do that as much as I would like.”

The event took place in the Mills Courtyard by the Pita Pit Trailer on Tuesday, April 11, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Huddleston, dressed in a salmon-colored polo, khakis and sunglasses and visited every student in line, making it a point to make a personal connection with each of them. He took pictures and even stopped to take some personalized Instagram videos as well.

“President Huddleston seemed like a really nice guy,” freshman Nilan Phommachanh said. “He seemed pretty personable and took the time to really get to know us, our major and where we were from.”

The event was a promotion of the new Pita Pit trailer located in the Mills Courtyard, that reopened for the spring just a few weeks ago. Retail Operations Manager of Dining Services Dahlia Daigle has seen nothing but success since the trailer has opened.

“We were beyond thrilled when we found out (about Huddleston),” Daigle said. “Having President Huddleston here really helps us promote healthy eating and really helps us expand our brand.”

The Pita Pit trailer offered a supply of all of their pitas for free during the event and also offered a $1 off coupon to students for future visits as well. The trailer even offered a matzah option for students participating in Passover as well. Daigle stressed the importance of fitting all appetites while eating healthy at the same time.

“Our pitas are 200 calories, which we’re really proud of,” Daigle said. “Since it’s also Passover season, adding the matzah option was very important to us to fit those students who couldn’t eat at Pita Pit otherwise.”

Daigle stated that the trailer is looking to expand its hours. It is currently open Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and also Thursday through Saturday nights. Hospitality Services is looking to expand the trailer’s hours in order to accommodate a lunchtime rush.